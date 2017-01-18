PP Absorbent Hygiene Market Size Worth $17.03 Billion By 2022: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalpolypropylene (PP) absorbent hygiene marketis expected to reach USD 17.03 billion by 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing hygiene awareness among consumers regarding the utility of diapers and rising infant population across the globe is expected to remain a key driving factor for global PP absorbent hygiene market over the forecast period. The growing geriatric population base in the U.S., Japan, and Europe has created demand for adult incontinence products.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150105/723757 )



Replacement of synthetic raw materials with bio-based substitutes are anticipated to create new avenues for industry participants. Bio-based polypropylene polymers help in preventing skin rashes among babies, keeping them dry. However, prolonged exposure to polypropylene absorbent products may cause respiratory tract problems, eye irritation, skin problems and neurological problems. Several R&D initiatives are being taken by the market player to improvise their product portfolio in the polypropylene absorbent hygiene industry.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Polypropylene (PP) Absorbent Hygiene Market Analysis By Technology, By Application (Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene Products, Adult Incontinence Products) Trends & Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2012 - 2022" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/polypropylene-pp-absorbent-hygiene-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Global polypropylene (PP) absorbent hygiene market demand was 3.22 million tons in 2014 and is expected to reach 5.75 million tons by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2015 to 2022

The spunbond technological process emerged as the leading technology used and accounted for over 45% of total market in 2014. This technology is considered economical in comparison to its counterparts.

Baby diapers were the most dominant application segment and accounted for over 35% of total market volume in 2014. Increasing birth rates in Asia Pacific is expected to drive this segment over the forecast period.

is expected to drive this segment over the forecast period. Asia Pacific was the leading regional market with a demand exceeding 35% of the total market in 2014. Shifting consumer buying trends coupled with growing urbanization and increasing disposable income among consumers in India , China , Indonesia and Vietnam is expected to drive the regional market over the forecast period.

was the leading regional market with a demand exceeding 35% of the total market in 2014. Shifting consumer buying trends coupled with growing urbanization and increasing disposable income among consumers in , , and is expected to drive the regional market over the forecast period. Growth in developed economies of Europe and North America is expected to be driven primarily due to increasing geriatric population. Urinary incontinence has been a major problem among aging population which leads to pressure sores and skin irritation.

and is expected to be driven primarily due to increasing geriatric population. Urinary incontinence has been a major problem among aging population which leads to pressure sores and skin irritation. Major polypropylene absorbent hygiene market participants include Kimberly Cark, Mitsui, Fibertex, Mada, Pegas Nonwovens, Jofo and Polymers Group Inc. Companies adopt a low-cost strategy to attract customers and gain market share. R&D initiatives to develop superior products play a critical role in penetrating the market.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ethylene-butyl-acrylate-market



Propylene Oxide Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/propylene-oxide-market



Automotive Composites Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-composites-market



Thermoformed Plastics Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/thermoformed-plastics-market

Grand View Research has segmented the polypropylene absorbent hygiene market on the basis of technology, application and region:

Global Polypropylene (PP) Absorbent Hygiene Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022) Spunbond Meltblown Composites Staples

Global Polypropylene (PP) Absorbent Hygiene Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022) Baby Diapers Female Hygiene Products Adult Incontinence Products Others

Global Polypropylene (PP) Absorbent Hygiene Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK Italy Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Middle East & Africa UAE Egypt Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Central & South America



Read Our Blogs - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blog/polypropylene-pp-absorbent-hygiene-market-size-share

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com