Retail POS Terminals Market to Hit $45bn by 2024: Global Market Insights Inc.

OCEAN VIEW, Delaware, January 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Retail POS Terminals Market Size By Product (Mobile, Fixed), By Services (Professional services, Support & Maintenance, Training), By Component (Software, Hardware), By Application (Department Store, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Warehouse, Convenience, Discount Store, Specialty Store, Drugstore, Category Store), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2016 - 2024", by Global Market Insights, Inc. says Retail POS Terminals Market size is set to surpass USD 45 billion by 2024.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160418/799556-a )



Rising popularity of non-cash transactions due to the digitization of payments, technological innovation, and proliferation of immediate payments will fuel global retail POS terminals market growth. Cash handling and cost elimination further contributes towards the global demand. Increasing investment from the technology providers to offer advantages such as digital mishap control, reduced payment processing time, and low fee charges will drive Retail point of sale terminals market size.

Request for a sample of this research report @https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/291

Mobile retail POS terminals market is anticipated to witness substantial growth at over 18% CAGR from 2016 to 2024. Advancements in wireless technology and emergence of mobile wallets are responsible for industry growth forecasts. Moreover, the advantages such as low upfront cost, easy usage, positive return on investment, and portability, have collectively spurred mobile POS terminals market consumption.

Manufacturers in the retail POS terminals market facilitate customized services including offers & loyalty initiatives, coupons, and suggestions, resulting in enhanced customer satisfaction. Emergence of advanced payment technologies such as NFC and Europay, Master Card and Visa (EMV) coupled with the increasing adoption of payment options such as debit and credit cards have played their role in demand development. Technology advancements have improved cost effectiveness and features such as Quick Payment Service (QPS), automated download, and back-lighted keyboards leading to the high adoption rate.

Supermarkets/hypermarkets will witness increase adoption in the coming years owing to the maximum RoI and increasing focus on enhanced customer experience. Ability to reduce manual error and regular inventory track is enhancing the usage resulting in retail POS terminals market growth. Data security and costly software upgrades are challenges for companies operating in the industry.

Browse key industry insights spread across 170 pages with 128 market data tables & 99 figures & charts from this 2017 report on Retail (Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market in detail along with the table of contents at

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/retail-point-of-sale-pos-terminals-market

Support & maintenance services accounted for over 20% of the 2015 retail POS terminals market share, due to the increase in demand for optimization of the IT software and hardware infrastructure of an organization in regions such as North America and Europe. Training services will be driven by the increasing demand across developing countries for proper guidance and familiarity with the technology.

Growing adoption of cloud computing technology and mobile devices will continue strengthening the demand for software. Increasing requirement of data security across the retail industry will further boost the demand for advanced software solutions.

India retail POS terminals market share is expected to witness considerable demand gains due to government efforts and stringent rules & regulations to promote digital payments in the country. In addition, demonetization issues and demand for mobile payments are expected to surge the adoption across the region.

Players operating in the industry include PAX, Ingenico, NEC, VeriFone, Cisco, MICROS, HP, Samsung, and Panasonic. Technological advancements and innovation are the key strategies to maximize share and to compete in the highly competitive retail POS terminals market.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/291

Retail point of sale terminals market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue in USD million from 2013 to 2024 , for the following segments:



Retail POS terminalsmarket by product

Mobile

Fixed

Retail point of sale terminals market by service

Professional service

Support & maintenance

Training

Retail POS terminals market by component

Hardware

Software

Retail point of sale terminals market by application

Department stores

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Warehouse

Convenience

Discount stores

Specialty stores

Other

The above information is provided on a regional and country basis for the following :

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico

MEA

Browse Related Reports:

(Point of Sale) POS Terminals Market Size By Application (Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Retail, Warehouse), By Product (Mobile, Fixed), By Component (Software, Hardware), By Technology (Biometric, Traditional), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Mexico , Germany , UK, China , India , Japan , Brazil ), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2016 - 2023

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/point-of-sale-pos-terminals-market

(mPOS) Mobile POS Terminals Market Size By Component (Software, Hardware), By Application (Restaurants, Entertainment, Hospitality, Healthcare, Warehouse, Retail), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada , Germany , UK, China , India , Japan , Brazil , Mexico ), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2016 - 2023

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/mobile-point-of-sale-mpos-terminals-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com



Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Blog: https://gminsights.wordpress.com

Connect with us: Facebook | Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter