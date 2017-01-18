sprite-preloader
Outotec Oyj: Outotec retained its position in the Global 100 list of most sustainable companies

OUTOTEC OYJ  PRESS RELEASE  JANUARY 18, 2017  AT 12:30 PM

Outotec retained its position in the Global 100 list of most sustainable companies

For the fifth consecutive year Outotec is included in the Global 100 Index of most sustainable companies in the world (rank 90th). Companies named to the Global 100 Index by Corporate Knights, the Toronto-based media and investment advisory company, are the top overall sustainability performers in their respective industrial sectors and leaders in resource productivity, employee and financial management, and supplier performance. The results were announced yesterday at the World Economic Forum.

"We continue our efforts to support our customers' operations through resource efficient solutions and processing technologies, and are always looking for new opportunities in this area", says Markku Teräsvasara, CEO of Outotec. 

For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Nina Kiviranta, Senior Vice President, Legal, Contract Management and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 40 5131470

Eila Paatela, Vice President, Corporate Communications
Tel. +358 20 529 2004, mobile +358 400 817198

Emails: firstname.lastname@outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Main media
www.outotec.com (http://www.outotec.com)




