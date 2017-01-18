Outotec Oyj: Outotec retained its position in the Global 100 list of most sustainable companies

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE JANUARY 18, 2017 AT 12:30 PM

Outotec retained its position in the Global 100 list of most sustainable companies

For the fifth consecutive year Outotec is included in the Global 100 Index of most sustainable companies in the world (rank 90th). Companies named to the Global 100 Index by Corporate Knights, the Toronto-based media and investment advisory company, are the top overall sustainability performers in their respective industrial sectors and leaders in resource productivity, employee and financial management, and supplier performance. The results were announced yesterday at the World Economic Forum.

"We continue our efforts to support our customers' operations through resource efficient solutions and processing technologies, and are always looking for new opportunities in this area", says Markku Teräsvasara, CEO of Outotec.

