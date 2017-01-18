

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK.L, HKMPY) announced Wednesday that its unit Roxane Laboratories, Inc. has received an approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Sodium Oxybate Oral Solution, 500 mg/mL, the generic equivalent to Xyrem.



Roxane's Sodium Oxybate Oral Solution is indicated for the treatment of cataplexy, which is sudden loss of muscle strength, and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.



Roxane is currently involved in patent litigation concerning this product in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey.



Hikma noted that Roxane is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity following the launch of its product, as it was the first ANDA applicant to submit a substantially complete ANDA with paragraph IV certification for Sodium Oxybate Oral Solution, 500 mg/mL.



Sodium Oxybate is a central nervous system depressant. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC reported net sales of Xyrem of approximately $955 million in 2015.



Because of various risks, Roxane's Sodium Oxybate will be available only through the Sodium Oxybate REMS Program. Prescribers and patients must enroll in the program.



