The Combined Shareholders' Meeting of AREVA (Paris:AREVA) will be held on Friday February 3, 2017 at 11 a.m., at the AREVA Tower, 1 Place Jean Millier 92400 Courbevoie (France).

The meeting notice ("avis de réunion") comprising the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n° 156 on December 28, 2016. The convening notice ("avis de convocation") comprising the draft resolutions amended to take into account, inter alia, the setting of the issue price of the shares in the context of the share capital increase reserved for the French Sate and the receipt of the European Commission's ruling dated January 10, 2017, authorizing the French State to participate in said share capital increase, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires n° 8 on January 18, 2017. Conditions for participating and voting at the Shareholders' Meeting are described in these notices.

Documents and information regarding the Shareholders' Meeting are available to shareholders under the conditions provided for by law and/or published on the internet web site of the company http://www.areva.com (Shareholders' Meeting section).

