sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 18.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,363 Euro		+0,489
+2,14 %
WKN: 876382 ISIN: FR0000125684 Ticker-Symbol: ZDC 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ZODIAC AEROSPACE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZODIAC AEROSPACE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,287
23,315
12:46
23,286
23,314
12:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZODIAC AEROSPACE SA
ZODIAC AEROSPACE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZODIAC AEROSPACE SA23,363+2,14 %