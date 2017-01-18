SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Zodiac Pool Solutions SAS has closed its sale to global asset management firm, Rhône, positioning the global residential pool and spa business and its family of premium brands for continued growth and expanded market share in 2017.

"We had an exciting, record year of growth in 2016 and look forward to building on it. We see a lot of opportunity in the coming years, and we will maintain our focus on customer-driven innovation across our product portfolio," said Bruce Brooks, CEO of Zodiac. The Zodiac portfolio of premium brands includes Zodiac® Pool, Jandy® Pro Series, Polaris®, iAquaLink®, Cover-Pools®, MagnaPool, Caretaker™, SAVI and Nature2®.

Zodiac's recent record of innovation includes the first-of-its-kind integrated VersaFlo™ bypass for Jandy JXi pool heaters; a Wi-Fi connected and app-controlled Polaris 9650iQ Sport robotic cleaner; the iQPUMP01, which enables app control for Jandy variable-speed pumps; and its iAquaLink pool automation app, which is the highest rated pool automation app currently available.

"We look forward to building on Zodiac's heritage of excellence in 2017," Brooks added.

About Zodiac Pool Solutions

Zodiac is a global provider of premium equipment and solutions for in-ground residential swimming pools and spas. The company has a rich heritage of innovation excellence dating back more than 100 years.

Zodiac Pool Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of Zodiac Pool Solutions, is a global leader in swimming pool and spa products and services. The company's comprehensive product lines are marketed under the leading brand names of Zodiac, Polaris, Jandy Pro Series, Nature2®, and Cover-Pools®. Zodiac is the leading provider of premium, innovative pool and spa products and is committed to designing and producing the most energy efficient, earth-friendly pool products and systems available. To learn more about Zodiac, visit www.zodiac.com or call 800-822-7933.

Media contact:

Julie Wright

(W)right On Communications

jwright@wrightoncomm.com

760/419-4664



