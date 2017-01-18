LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. ("Momentous") (OTCBB: MMEG), a diversified media company with a focus on technology that creates, produces and distributes quality content across various media platforms, announced that it has closed on a sponsorship deal through Bobby Dale Earnhardt's new racing team, Bobby Earnhardt Racing, Inc., and The Mako Group. The Mako Group has executed a race team sponsorship agreement with Bobby Earnhardt's newly formed racing team, recent news here, and the sponsorship is a package of marketing opportunities that includes sponsorship of Bobby Dale Earnhardt: Chasing a Legacy reality television project.

Bobby Dale Earnhardt held a press conference on Tuesday, January 17th at the SHOT Show 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he announced The Mako Group's sponsorship of his racing team and his new reality television series with Momentous Entertainment Group. Attendees and fans at the SHOT Show 2017 will also have an opportunity to meet the newest member of the Earnhardt racing dynasty in person for photos and autographs at The Mako Group's booth from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. January 17-19.

Kurt Neubauer, Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are very excited for Bobby and that we are a part of his new sponsorship deal with The Mako Group. We are hopeful sponsorship funds will begin to come in before the running of the Daytona Speedweek coming up in February of this year so we can begin our Earnhardt project by filming that event as a part of his new series. The advancement of the Earnhardt project is the sort of opportunity that will afford Momentous growth that will move our business plan forward rapidly and begin to bring additional value to our shareholders."

About Bobby Dale Earnhardt: Chasing a Legacy

"Logline"

Bobby Dale Earnhardt, fourth generation of the legendary Earnhardt racing dynasty, begins his journey to forge a place for himself beside his renowned grandfather, Dale Earnhardt, Sr. Each race brings difficult challenges that test Bobby's determination, yet brings him closer to his goal of rivaling his grandfather's racing legacy.

"Synopsis"

BOBBY DALE EARNHARDT-CHASING A LEGACY is a documentary based reality series, focused on the life of Bobby Earnhardt, the first grandchild of the legendary Dale Earnhardt, as he fights to make a name for himself in the world of NASCAR racing.

Unwilling to ask for financial support from his family, Bobby unwaveringly lives life on his own terms. He has a full-time day job and on the weekends, he and his wife Kimberly pack up Baby Braylon's (the Intimidator's Only Great Grandchild) knapsack to head for the racetrack. But even with this tough schedule, Bobby has already won the 2013 ARCA Truck Series Rookie of The Year Award and has been voted Most Popular Driver of the season.

The series will reveal Bobby's grit and determination to become number one in the racing world while maintaining strong bonds with his wife and son. Each episode will show intimate footage of Bobby's interaction with officials, sponsors, drivers, fans, and his own family.

The show will chronical his unique moments on race days where Bobby will get to do what he loves, race and win. It's loud, it's fast, it's breathtaking! We'll see his outcomes of each race good and bad and we'll hear commentaries from officials, other drivers, mechanics, and family about Bobby's driving and his character.

Bobby is proud of his family name, but he's ready to add another chapter to the Earnhardt legacy by proving he's just as talented and determined as the other winners in the family lineage. Chasing A Legacy will be an all-access pit pass into the world of Bobby Dale Earnhardt!

About Momentous Entertainment Group (MMEG)

Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. is a diversified media company with a focus on technology that creates, produces and distributes quality content across various media platforms. Momentous has a combined management experience of more than 100 years in entertainment, technology and marketing.

Please note the Company may use social media to communicate with the public. This communication may include information that could be deemed material information.

To learn more, visit Momentous Entertainment Group's websites: Products Site www.momentousent.com, Music Site www.momentousmusic.com, Music One Corp www.music1.biz and Poolworks' www.studivz.net and www.meinvz.net.

