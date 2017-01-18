Enterprise and mid-market buyers give IT service management provider EasyVista high user satisfaction ratings for "quality of support" and "ease of doing business with"

EasyVista Inc., a leading provider of service management for IT organizations, today announced that based on strong customer satisfaction reviews from both enterprise and mid-market technology buyers and based on its market presence, G2 Crowd's Winter 2017 Service Desk Software Grid report said that EasyVista has maintained its prestigious "High Performer" rating. The reviewers also placed EasyVista as one of the top four vendors in the category of Customer Self-Service Software for Mid-Market. The Winter 2017 report follows G2 Crowd's Spring 2016 Service Desk Grid Report that announced last April that EasyVista's customer satisfaction ratings had surged to place it as a High Performer.

Unlike traditional industry analyst reviews, G2 Crowd's global community enables enterprise software users to write critical reviews that are shared with their peers in real-time. Based on 795 reviews by business and IT professionals globally posting on 61 qualified service desk products, EasyVista received high marks for scalability and usability by IT users and non-IT users in human resources, logistics and finance.

"EasyVista has been recognized as a high performer in our Winter 2017 Grid Report for Service Desk," said Marty Duffy, director of research, G2 Crowd. "In this report, this product was recognized with high user satisfaction ratings in their 'quality of support' and 'ease of doing business with' measurements; indicating that customers feel EasyVista excels in their efforts around the customer relationship."

A Few Quotes About EasyVista From the Enterprise Community Click for ALL EasyVista Reviews.

"I like the fact that EasyVista is scalable and it has the power of being used by non-IT users. We've been able to get a better gage of the types of requests/incidents that our Service Desk is dealing with. This has allowed us to make better decisions on onboarding, training materials and understand how we can continually improve service to our clients."

"Web browser based, easy configuration, codeless, drag and drop design, all modules come with the product, including asset management, project management, financial management. Good integration capabilities."

"Low overhead approach to ITSM: Configuration over customization. The product is extremely flexible and can be configured to support well beyond an ITSM toolset for a savvy admin."

"This product can manage work in many areas in the company. It is very versatile and adapts to various department like HR, Logistics, IT and Finance."

"We've used the workflow engine to convert 10 years of customer support practices into advanced automation. Our outbound email confirmations are now managed uniformly and many are sent by the system instead of manually.…The platform has a very high level of adaptability when it comes to configuration. To date our biggest limitation has been our own imagination with regard to how EasyVista can solve a given problem."

"Recognition from crowd sourced review communities are the most gratifying because it's the 'People's Choice' where users are 'voting' with their product experiences," said Jamal Labed, COO, EasyVista. "The growing trend toward cloud-based IT help desk, mobility and the digital workplace has propelled us to the forefront of the ITSM market-with the most important measure of our success being customer satisfaction."

About EasyVista

EasyVista is reinventing service management for the mobile user making it easy to deliver and easy to use. EasyVista is a service management platform that automates and personalizes service delivery for employees and other end users without a single line of code. The only solution on the market that is purpose-built as a mobile-first experience, EasyVista helps 1,000+ enterprises around the world radically improve the service experience, dramatically simplify and accelerate service creation and management and reduce and control the total cost of service delivery. With more than 20 years in service management, EasyVista serves companies across a variety of industries, including financial services, healthcare, higher education, technology, public sector, retail, manufacturing and more. Headquartered in Paris and New York, EasyVista is traded on the French stock exchange as ALEZV:EN.

For more information:

Visit EasyVista's website

Follow EasyVista on Twitter at @EasyVista

Read the EasyVista blog

Follow EasyVista on LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170118005469/en/

Contacts:

EasyVista, Inc.

Julia Glenister, 415-459-3688

easyvista@jagwiregroup.com