Aegis Wins the NCPEDP-Mindtree Helen Keller Award

Aegis Limited, a global outsourcing and technology services company, today announced that it has been conferred with the NCPEDP-Mindtree Helen Keller Award 2016 instituted by the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP). Aegis has been recognized as a role model enterprise for creating diverse and equal opportunities for People with Disabilities (PwDs). This accreditation was presented by Shri Bibek Debroy, Member NITI Aayog, Government of India in New Delhi.

Aegis was also recognized by the Vijay Merchant Memorial Award 2016 by National Society for Equal Opportunities for the Handicapped, India (NASEOH) for increasingly promoting the participation of PwDs and integrating them into the workforce.

Sandip Sen, Global CEO, Aegis Limited said, "Persons with disabilities are a highly qualified talent pool and Aegis' diversity and inclusive practice certainly enables more people to join our existing workforce than ever before. Recognition of such kind underlines the efforts of our employees to create a transformational change in the society."

Aegis takes pride in providing equal employment opportunities and recognizing the contribution of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) by providing them with employment opportunities and guiding them towards realizing their career goals. Aegis has partnered with over 27 NGOs worldwide and 100+ institutions including Employment Exchanges, Vocational Rehabilitation Centers (VRC), Welfare Foundations and Women Empowerment Institutes in India. Aegis complements its Diversity and Inclusion initiative through conducting numerous training and sensitization programs along with strong focus towards employee engagement initiatives.

SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer, Aegis Limited said, "Our progressive HR policies truly demonstrate the commitment to aggressively create employment opportunities and economically empower all sections of the society."

"Over 2 percent of Aegis' workforce is comprised of people with disabilities, which is commendable. Aegis is also a role model for employing a diverse range of disabled people," said Javed Abidi, Honorary Director, NCPEDP.

The six distinct facets of Aegis' Diversity and Inclusion framework include Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), Gender Inclusivity, Inclusion of Socially and Economically Disadvantaged people, Culturally & Linguistically Diverse People, Mature Age People and Indigenous People.

