SAS AB (publ) Announces Notice to the Annual General Meeting on 22 February 2017

The Annual General Meeting will be held at 3 p.m. at SAS head office, Frösundaviks allé 1, Solna.

To attend the Annual General Meeting and notification

Shareholders who wish to attend the Annual General Meeting must be registered in the share register of the Company maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on 16 February 2017, and must notify the Company no later than 16 February 2017. Shareholders with common shares in Denmark and Norway who wish to attend the Annual General Meeting must notify VP Investor Services A/S in Denmark and Nordea Issuer Service in Norway by 3.00 p.m. on 15 February 2017. Detailed instructions about notification and rules regarding proxy and accompanying assistants to shareholders are detailed in the attached complete notice convening the Annual General Meeting.

Admission cards for the Annual General Meeting

Admission cards, to be presented when entering the Annual General Meeting venue, will be sent out around 15-16 February 2017 to all shareholders who have submitted a notification of attendance in accordance with the instructions.

Number of shares and votes in the Company

The Company has at the time of publication of this Notice issued 330,082,551 common shares and 0 subordinate shares, equivalent to a total of 330,082,551 votes. Furthermore, the Company has issued 7,000,000 preference shares equivalent to a total of 700,000 votes. No shares are held by the Company itself.

Proposed agenda

1. Meeting is called to order.

2. Election of a chairperson for the meeting.

3. Preparation and approval of the voting list.

4. Approval of the agenda.

5. Election of two persons to verify the minutes.

6. Determination of whether the meeting has been duly convened.

7. Presentation of the annual accounts and auditors' report as well as the consolidated accounts and consolidated auditors' report.

8. Report on the work of the Board, the Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee, followed by the CEO's address and in conjunction with this, the opportunity for shareholders to put questions to the Board and Group Management.

9. Resolutions on:

a) the approval of the income statement and balance sheet and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet,

b) the dispositions of the Company's earnings in accordance with the approved balance sheet, and

c) discharge from liability for the Board members and the CEO.

10.Resolutions on:

a) the number of Board members,

b) remuneration for Board members, and

c) remuneration for the auditor.

11.Election of Board members and Chairman of the Board.

12.Election of auditor.

13.Resolution on the Nomination Committee.

14.Resolution on the Board's proposed guidelines for remuneration of senior executives.

15.Meeting is adjourned.

