sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 18.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,483 Euro		+0,024
+1,64 %
WKN: 871733 ISIN: GB0006449366 Ticker-Symbol: HGR 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,431
1,503
12:34
1,45
1,50
12:44
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC
ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC1,483+1,64 %