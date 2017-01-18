NOVI, MI--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Dr. Lori, the internationally known celebrity antiques appraiser on the History channel's hit TV show, The Curse of Oak Island, will reveal antiquing tips, how to spot a bargain and appraise audience collectables at The Novi Home Show, January 27-29, 2017, at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Mich.

During Dr. Lori's Antiques Appraisal Comedy Show, on the Inspiration stage, Dr. Lori will appraise items brought in by show attendees. "Bring anything you want. There is no standing in line and no object is off limits," said Dr. Lori. "If your object is too big to carry, bring photos on your smartphone." The first appraisal is free, additional appraisals are $25 each. Dr. Lori will also offer advice on recognizing something of value, not getting swindled when it comes time to sell and caring for what you already have.

"Join me, Dr. Lori from the History channel, at The Novi Home Show. I'll tell you the value of your stuff for free as I reveal how to make money on your heirlooms, antiques, and even your Detroit sports team memorabilia straight out of Joe Louis Arena."

Inspiration stage show times for Dr. Lori are: Friday, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Saturday, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Sunday, noon and 3 p.m.

Curious about not knowing how much your antiques are worth? Enter the Dr. Lori Makes a House Call appraisal contest, sponsored by The Novi Home Show, and win an hour home visit from Dr. Lori to appraise your antiques. Don't have that many antiques? Call some friends and host an antique and appetizer party; you supply the antiques and food, The Novi Home Show will supply the witty celebrity antique appraiser. For more details and to enter, go to novihomeshow.com.

The Novi Home Show, January 27-29, is at the Suburban Collection Showplace, on Grand River, south of I-96 between Novi Road and Beck Road. Show hours are Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and up) is $10, senior admission is $9 and children 12 and under are free! Special "$5 after 5" admission pricing Friday and Saturday. Parking is not included with ticket purchase. Register to win free tickets to the show at novihomeshow.com. For more exhibitor information, seminar schedules, coupons and advance tickets, visit novihomeshow.com.

