

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation increased for the first time in three years in December, the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic revealed on Wednesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, edged up 0.2 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in November.



Moreover, this was the first increase since December 2013.



Transport costs grew 1.9 percent annually in December, while prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased by 0.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP rose at a stable pace of 0.1 percent in December.



