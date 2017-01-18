SCANFIL PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 JANUARY 2017 1:30 P.M.



SCANFIL PROVIDES PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR 2016



Scanfil plc provides preliminary financial information on its turnover and operating profit for 2016. Preliminary turnover for 2016 amounted to approximately EUR 508 million (2015: 377 EUR million). Preliminary operating profit before adjustments amounted to approximately EUR 22.3 million in 2016 (2015: EUR 19.6 million). Total adjustments were approximately EUR 15.2 million in 2016 and preliminary operating profit for 2016 amounted to approximately EUR 7.1 million (2015: EUR 14.0 million). The figures are based on unaudited preliminary financial results for the reporting period.



"In 2016 we went through a major restructuring related to PartnerTech integration. Integrating the companies, eliminating of overlapping activities as well as restructuring of unprofitable factories proceeded as planned. Our continuing factory network consists of 10 factories - the reduction from 17 factories at the beginning of 2016 - and our costs structure is now significantly lighter. Now our existing factories have needed customer balance and volumes and our operating model is lighter, more transparent and agile", says Petteri Jokitalo, CEO of Scanfil.



Guidance for 2016 announced on October 21, 2016: Scanfil specifies its estimate of its turnover and operating profit in 2016, estimating that theturnover will be EUR 500-520 million and the operating profit before adjustments will amount to EUR 22 - 25 million.



Publication of the Financial Statement Release: Scanfil plc will release the 2016 Financial Statements Bulletin on Friday 24 February 2017. The Annual Report 2016 including Financial Statements will be available during week 12 in March 2017.



SCANFIL PLC



Petteri Jokitalo CEO



Additional information: CEO Petteri Jokitalo Tel +358 8 4882 111



Distribution NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki Major Media www.scanfil.com



Scanfil is an international contract manufacturer and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding contract manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil's competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.



Typical Scanfil products include mobile and communications network devices, automation system modules, frequency converters, lift control systems, analysers, various slot and vending machines, and devices related to medical technology and meteorology. Scanfil's services are used by numerous international automation, energy, IT and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil's network of factories consists of 10 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. The total number of employees is 3,500.