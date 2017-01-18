Tech Veteran Will Focus on Expanding Markets/Offerings

Investis, the fast growing digital communications company, today announced that Don Scales has been named CEO, overseeing the company's global business, taking over from Helen James who leaves the company in a full time capacity.

Founded in 2000, Investis has built a large and successful business in the UK and Europe, and launched in the US in 2013. After two years of exceptionally strong growth, Don joined as CEO of North America in March 2016. Since then the revenues have more than doubled. Don will be working with James to ensure a smooth transition.

David Grigson, Chairman of Investis, said, "Don has a solid track record of leadership and growing innovative companies, has a knack for identifying opportunities in nascent markets and has the operational skills to ensure success. His combination of vision and execution will be critical to the next stage of the company's growth. Helen has been part of the Investis family for more than a decade. She has done a tremendous job and we wish her well."

Don Scales said, "I was immediately attracted to Investis by the way they help brands tell their stories. The company's technology is backed by creative expertise and stellar service by some of the most talented people I've had the privilege to work with. Investis is already a leader in the UK and Europe and I will be focusing on expanding our business both in Europe and in the US."

Helen James said, "Investis is the clear market leader in helping companies make the most of their digital communications in Europe and their growing position as the leader in the US is very exciting. I am incredibly proud to have led the brilliant team at Investis for the past 4 years. It is a great company and this is an exciting next step to ensure a successful future ahead."

About Don Scales

Scales has a reputation for improving profitability and expanding market share. Prior to joining Investis, Scales was CEO of digital marketing agency iCrossing. Under his leadership, iCrossing expanded beyond its origins as a search agency and grew to over 900 employees in 19 countries. Scales also managed iCrossing's acquisition by Hearst Magazines in 2010. Before iCrossing, Scales was CEO of digital pioneer Agency.com.

Investis employs more than 500 people in 6 offices globally. The company headquarters will remain in London. Scales will split his time between the London and New York offices.

About Investis

Investis is an award-winning digital communications company that makes businesses more successful by sharing their brand stories with target audiences such as shareholders, investors, employees, customers, and influencers. We work with more than 2,000 clients around the world. Businesses such as GE, the New York Stock Exchange, BP, Rolls Royce and Jet.com trust our team of more than 500 employees to deliver stronger relationships with audiences and improved ROI through a unique blend of technology, expertise, and service. For more information about our data-driven approach, please visit www.investis.com.

