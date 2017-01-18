It's Official, Canadians Abroad Can Secure Their Canadian Citizen Convention of Consent Proxies as of January, 17 2017

MONTREAL, January 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

My Freedom 2017 Power Shift , The beginning of true Democracy in Canada.

Canadians and Indigenous Nations have launched "My Freedom 2017" marking the beginning of Direct Democracy People Power in Canada.

Canadians and Indigenous Nations have further initiated the website launch of myfreedom2017.com and officiallyimplemented the eSigning of the Canadian Citizen's Convention of Consent, legal eform that will serve asCanadian Convention of Consent Proxies, finally placing the People as being the official Final Decision Makers for Canada once majority of the signed agreements has been reached within the Provinces and Country, retroactive to the implementation of the 1931 Statute of Westminster.

How can this work? Once the Canadian Citizen's Conventions of Consent are eSigned by the majority of the People in the Provinces and Territories in Canada then, the only thing standing in the way of Canadians and Indigenous Nations to having Final Decision Making Authority is the much needed removal of the text, "the Queen in right of Canada" and "the Queen in right of the Provinces" in exchange for "the People in right of Canada" and "the People in right of the Provinces" within all Constitutional and Corporate documentation as it should have been done in 1931 or at least in 1982. Finally, both the Canadian Citizens and the Indigenous Nations can move forward together in building a new Two Row Canadian Constitution.

Historically: In 1982, Canadians were finally placed above the Institutions (Governance and Parliament) and the Constitution within the 1982 Constitutional patriation, however to this day, the changes were never formally made official within any Canadian Constitutional and Corporate documentation. Once the Citizen's Conventions of Consent are eSigned by the majority of the People, Canadian Citizens and the Indigenous Nations would be in control over their governance and the type of system they want, control their finances and resources and have final decision making authority in all decisions. They could further have an official Proxy as being the official stakeholders and shareholders. Taxation would then become dividends instead of a burden.

Canadians can also eSign the Citizen's Convention of Consent legal eform via Mammii's Democracy Trivia Quiz App oniTunes,Google Playand through our various partner website.

