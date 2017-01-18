Powerful joint offering integrates PIM with B2B Commerce capabilities



CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inRiver, the leader in cross-channel product information management and enrichment solutions, and CloudCraze, the trailblazer in robust B2B commerce native on Salesforce, have joined forces to provide a powerful multi-channel PIM-enabled commerce solution.



CloudCraze provides a leading B2B commerce solution with deep product catalog management capabilities, but some customers require a central enterprise PIM platform that can curate, manage and distribute product information across all their channels from product origination to obsolescence. inRiver brings a visionary, user-friendly, multi-channel PIM solution that customers can deploy and integrate with their CloudCraze commerce solution, Salesforce CRM, and other sales channels.



The partnership between CloudCraze and inRiver provides another avenue for solving the combined commerce and PIM needs of joint customers who are leveraging the Salesforce platform. Enterprise B2B customers will be further enabled to provide accurate and complete product information to their end-customers-at the place and at the time that it is needed.



"CloudCraze is focused on solving the complex commerce needs for our customers and their B2B engagement," commented Andrew Witherspoon, EVP, CloudCraze. "When requirements go beyond the functions of our solution, we provide customers with proven partner solutions to meet their needs."



"Like inRiver PIM, CloudCraze provides usability, scalability, and a rapid implementation timeline," stated Joe Golemba, inRiver's Vice President of Channel and Alliances. "Our joint customers will have access to both excellent 360-degree customer data and stellar product information to provide an exceptional customer experience along the entire buyer journey from product search to the purchase transaction."



About inRiver



inRiver is the market leader for simplifying Product Information Management (PIM). We help B2C and B2B multi-channel commerce and marketing professionals tell perfect product stories across all sales channels. Our powerful inRiver PIM platform radically facilitates the creation, handling, and distribution of perfect product information for a world-class customer experience in all channels, in multiple languages. More than 220 customers and 750 brands around the world rely on inRiver's PIM platform for efficiently controlling the product flow for their globally recognized brands.



inRiver was founded in 2007, and is today a well-recognized, award-winning, and rapidly growing company with an extensive partner network. The company is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, with offices in Chicago, London, Amsterdam and Stockholm, and sales offices in Phoenix and Istanbul. www.inriver.com



About CloudCraze



CloudCraze delivers robust B2B commerce native on Salesforce that allows businesses to generate online revenue fast and easily scale for growth. CloudCraze delivers seamless interactions across Commerce, Sales, Marketing and Service Clouds for a 360-degree view of data that's 100% connected to the customer. With its trusted Salesforce infrastructure and core capabilities, the powerful CloudCraze platform provides infinite flexibility to extend functionality, add products and channels, and conduct billions of dollars in transactions anywhere.



CloudCraze powers eCommerce for Coca-Cola, Avid, ABInBev, Barry-Callebaut, Ecolab, GE, L'Oreal, Kellogg's and more.



