Global LED and Smart Street Lighting Market Forecast 2016-2026: Street Lights Numbers to Increase from 315 Million in 2016 to 359 Million by 2026 - Research and Markets

From 2016 to 2026, global investment in LED street lighting is expected to be $57 billion.

There are currently 315 million total streetlights in the world. This number will grow to 359 million total streetlights by 2026. The public outdoor lighting market is currently undergoing a period of change where legacy streetlights are being replaced with new and more efficient LED, or solid-state lighting, technology. Taking this new technology a step further, these LED streetlights are also being networked together with communications to become smart streetlights.



In some emerging market countries, multilateral financing can help overcome these challenges, and in 2014 the World Bank announced a $1 billion fund exclusively for LED street lighting. Another challenge is a lack of standardization. Particularly for networked streetlights, undeveloped standards could limit vendors' ability to meet rising demand across the globe. Finally, a general preference towards conservatism could lead some cities to stick with legacy technologies even in the face of clear savings from LED and smart streetlights.

But in the next few years, LED streetlights are expected to reach cost parity with legacy technologies (and in some cases already have), making their benefits to costs immediately positive. At this point, they will make economic sense as replacements in almost all countries. Also, many emerging market countries are rapidly urbanizing and in need of improved urban infrastructure, creating further drivers for this market.



Key questions answered in this study:



What is the market share of the leading smart streetlight vendors?

How large will the market for LED and smart streetlights be across 125 countries?

How will falling prices impact LED and smart streetlight deployments?

What is the streetlight ownership structure in the leading markets?

Who are the key vendors throughout the smart streetlight value chain?

What hurdles to smart street lighting have been overcome and which ones remain?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



What's new in 2016?



1. Introduction

1.1 What makes infrastructure smart?

1.2 Smart infrastructure applications

1.3 How do smart infrastructure applications build on each other?



2. Overview of LED and smart streetlight benefits

2.1 Background of LED streetlights and comparison with other lighting technologies

2.2 Cost savings potential of LEDs

2.3 Advanced smart street lighting features



3. Challenges for LED and smart streetlight systems

3.1 Financing challenges

3.2 Non-financial hurdles



4. Case studies

4.1 Characteristics of LED and smart streetlight projects

4.2 Chicago, US

4.3 Bhopal, India

4.4 Gloucestershire, UK

4.5 Melbourne, Australia

4.6 Phoenix, US

4.7 Madrid, Spain

4.8 Florida, US

4.8 San José, US

4.10 Chattanooga, US

4.11 São Paulo, Brazil

4.12 South Korea (nationwide)

4.13 Buenos Aires, Argentina

4.14 Copenhagen, Denmark

4.15 Bratislava, Slovakia

4.16 Almaty, Kazakhstan

4.17 Abu Dhabi, UAE

4.18 Durban, South Africa

4.10 Kolkata, India

4.20 Dongguan, China

4.21 Hanoi, Vietnam



5. Market forecast

5.1 Total number of streetlights

5.2 LED and smart streetlight pace

5.3 Cost of LED and smart streetlight deployments

5.4 LED streetlight market forecast

5.5 Smart streetlight market forecast



6. Leading markets

6.1 United States

6.2 China

6.3 Japan

6.4 Germany

6.5 Brazil

6.6 India

6.7 Mexico

6.8 France

6.9 United Kingdom

6.10 Turkey

6.11 South Korea

6.12 Italy



7. Vendors

7.1 Market trends

7.2 Leading LED and smart streetlight vendors



8. Appendix

8.1 List of projects assessed in this study

8.2 List of abbreviations

8.3 List of companies mentioned in this study



