Spray Drying Equipment Market by Type, Application, Drying Stage, Cycle Type, Flow Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Spray Drying Equipment Market by Type (Rotary Atomizer, Nozzle Atomizer, Fluidized, Closed Loop, and Centrifugal), Application (Food, Pharmaceutical, and Chemical), Drying Stage, Cycle Type, Flow Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The spray drying equipment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.03% from 2016 to 2022, to reach a projected value of USD 5.80 Billion by 2022.

In the spray drying equipment market, nozzle and rotary atomizer spray dryers are largely preferred in the food processing industry, followed by the centrifugal and fluidized spray dryers.

The market for spray drying is largely dependent on the demand for processed food and related products along with technological innovations and investments by the manufacturers of above mentioned category. The essential parts of spray dryer are heating system, atomizer, drying tower chamber, and the recovery system. There are various types of spray dryers used for industrial application-based on the product to be spray dried.

The spray drying equipment has several applications in the food industry and is used by food ingredient manufacturers. The encapsulation of food ingredients requires spray drying equipment. The pharmaceutical industry also uses spray drying equipment for laboratory-based drug testing and for the production of medicines.

The global market is also segmented based on the application into food, pharmaceutical, chemical, and others which includes ceramic materials, feed, fertilizer, and pollution control. The application of spray drying equipment in the others segment has future potential due to the growth in the ceramics and other related industries.

The largest market for spray dryer is estimated to be North America, whereas the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market from 2016 to 2022. The growth of spray drying equipment market in these regions is driven by stable GDP growth rate and growing health awareness among the consumers, which result in the potential increase in the functional food & beverages market and a booming pharmaceutical market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Spray Drying Equipment Market, By Spray Dryer Type



8 Spray Drying Equipment Market, By Drying Stage



9 Spray Drying Equipment Market, By Cycle Type



10 Spray Drying Equipment Market, By Flow Type



11 Spray Drying Equipment Market, By Application



12 Spray Drying Equipment Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles



Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Buchi Labortechnik AG

C.E. Rogers Company

Changzhou Lemar Drying Engineering Co. Ltd.

Dedert Corporation

European Spraydry Technologies Llp

GEA Group AG

New AVM Systech Pvt. Ltd.

SPX Flow Technology Denmark A/S

Shandong Shungeng Drying Equipment Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tfhxkn/spray_drying

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716