Term Sheet -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 491008-0160 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: Kirkjusandur 2, 155 Reykjavík --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Bonds/bills: Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) ISLA 17 0718 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000028280 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-Y-Z-U-X-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Zero coupon bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 19.01.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 131572 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE DP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Bank Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 20,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit 5,000,000,000 which equals 250 denominations -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 480,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount admitted to trading at this time 480,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date Thursday, January 19, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date Tuesday, July 18, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention Act/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option Nei -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option Nei -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible Nei -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information Nei -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making Nei -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) Nei -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading Íslandsbanki hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? --------------------------------------------------------------------------------