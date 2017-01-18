

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Trading in the U.S. index futures suggest that Wall Street stocks may open Wednesday's session higher, ahead of the release of consumer core prices. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and other Fed executives will be addressing the public today. Asian stocks were broadly higher, while European shares are trading mixed.



As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures were up 13 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 2 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were advancing 6.75 points.



U.S. Stocks closed lower on Tuesday. The major averages ended the day in negative territory but off their lows of the session. The Dow fell 58.96 points or 0.3 percent to 19,826.77, the Nasdaq slid 35.39 points or 0.6 percent to 5,538.73, and the S&P 500 dipped 6.75 points or 0.3 percent to 2,267.89.



On the economic front, the Mortgage Bankers' Association's mortgage application index for the week will be released at 7.00 am ET. Composite index was up 5.8 percent last week.



The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index for December will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for an overall 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, excluding food and energy.



Redbook, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be revealed at 8.55 am ET. In the previous week, store sales growth was 0.9 percent.



The Federal reserve's industrial production data for December is scheduled at 9.15 am ET. The consensus for production growth is 0.6 percent, compared to a decline of 0.4 percent last month.



The National Association of Home Builders' housing market index for January will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 69 compared to 70 last month.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari will speaks on Economic Opportunity & Inclusive Growth at Minneapolis Urban League in Minn., with media and audience Q&A at 10 am ET.



The Beige Book data, usually produced two weeks before the monetary policy meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee will be released at 2.00 pm ET.



Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will speak on 'The Goals of Monetary Policy and How We Pursue Them' to the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, followed by Q&A at 3 pm ET.



Treasury International Capital data for November will be released at 4.00 pm ET. In the previous month foreign demand for long term U.S. Securities was $9.4 billion.



In the corporate segment, United Continental Holdings Inc. (UAL) reported fourth-quarter profit, that dropped to $397 million or $1.26 per share from $823 million or $2.24 per share last year. However, earnings beat the Street estimates.



Total revenue improved slightly to $9.05 billion from $9.04 billion in the year-ago period. The consensus estimates was for $9.03 billion.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) agreed to acquire SimpliVity for $650 million in cash. The hyperconverged market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25 percent, to nearly $6 billion, by 2020. HPE expects the acquisition to be accretive to earnings in the first fiscal year. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2017.



Railroad operator CSX Corp. (CSX) reported a decline in fourth-quarter profit to $458 million or $0.49 per share from $466 million or $0.48 per share last year. The fourth quarter included an operating property sale and a debt refinancing charge, both of which were $0.08 per share and offset each other in the quarter. Revenues rose 9 percent to $3.04 billion from $2.78 billion last year.



Asian stocks closed broadly higher. China's Shanghai composite index closed 4.24 points of 0.14 percent higher at 3,113.01. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 257.29 points or 1.13 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 moved higher 80.84 points or 0.43 percent to close at 18,894.37.



Australia's all ordinaries index lost 21 points or 0.36 percent.



European Indexes are trading mixed. France's CAC 40 is losing 19.60 points or 0.40 percent. Germany's DAX is up 14.48 points or 0.13 percent. England's FTSE 100 is climbing 16 points or 0.22 percent. Euronext 100 is declining 1.22 points or 0.12 percent. Swiss Market index is slipping 11.56 points or 0.14 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.03 percent.



