Acquisition of the Netherlands' leading VAD creates new force in cybersecurity, wireless and datacentre solutions

Exclusive Group, the value-added services and technologies (VAST) group, today announced its acquisition of Netherlands HQ'd VAD, TechAccess. The acquisition grows the combined Benelux operation to over 150 staff at offices in Son and Amersfoort (the Netherlands), and Antwerp (Belgium). With a vendor portfolio and value ethic matching that of Exclusive, the deal boosts the Group's position in the region and continues the successful transaction formula that has seen it become one of the industry's fastest growing distributors worldwide.

The acquisition adds Fortinet distribution into the Netherlands, extending a relationship that spreads across all of EMEA APAC. Other shared synergies include Arista, Infoblox, Gemalto and Brocade, plus the passion and commitment to offer market differentiation through continued innovation and value-based services.

Olivier Breittmayer, CEO of Exclusive Group, said: "We identified TechAccess as a strong candidate to boost our Benelux market presence and to provide the catalyst for further growth in the region. The people are highly aligned to our way of thinking, and it is these shared values that will act as a unifying force for our two businesses. The Exclusive project, to become a 'VAST' group on a global scale, but with local execution, continues at pace and is strengthened today with this announcement and the addition of Berry van Waayenburg and his team."

"Exclusive Group offers a compelling vision for the future of value-added distribution, and access to global resources that will propel our ambitions to the next level," said Berry van Waayenburg, Co-Founder and CEO at TechAccess who now becomes Exclusive Networks Netherlands' Country Manager reporting to Exclusive Group Benelux Regional Director, Kris Van den Bergh. "Our combined strength increases our relevance to vendors and partners, providing enlarged market access and greater resources to execute value-added services. These are exciting times for everyone associated with TechAccess and the existing Exclusive Networks, BigTec and Exclusive Capital businesses in Benelux."

Kris Van den Bergh added, "Having admired TechAccess for some time, I'm delighted to welcome them to the Exclusive family. The opportunity to combine both companies with the same DNA and growth ambitions was one we could not ignore, and I look forward to working together towards greater success on this exciting journey."

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170118005636/en/

Contacts:

Cohesive for Exclusive Networks

Jake Petterson

+44(0)1291626200