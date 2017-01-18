DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK: UBQU), with pending name and symbol change to Endo BioSciences Inc, and its subsidiary HempLife Today™, is announcing its new CannzALL™ CBD hemp product improvements for 2017 that company data shows will help increase new sales, and sales to existing customers, as well as maintaining high company standards of customer satisfaction. New product improvements will be phased in and available by February 15th.

The Company has carefully looked at sales data from the last 18 months and concluded which CannazALL™ CBD products would be improved upon, added, or dropped from the www.HempLifeToday.com Website. With these changes and additions the Company expects to see an immediate and sustained increase in sales volume. All new products and product improvements will feature the NanoTech Infusion Process™ announced last year. The new product line will be...

Refreshing Peppermint Tincture: This is the company's number one product and is responsible for 65% of all new sales. Easy to dose with a convenient dropper this product also gets the highest reorder rate. Because this is the only flavored product the company offers for ingestion, a new and more refreshing all natural peppermint taste that has been tested among uses was found to be considerably more pleasant to take. Therefore the Company expects this product to see an increase in first time, and repeat, sales. This product will be available in 250mg and 500mg one ounce bottles with dropper.

Potent Concentrated Oil: This pure oil will stay in the oral syringe but more plant terpines, and beneficial Chlorophyll will be added for a superior "entourage effect" Available in 300mg and 800mg versions.

Infused GelCaps: This product will now feature a 100% vegan outer casing that is clear and allows the CBD oil to be seen within. In addition, it will be infused with a higher concentrate of additional hemp plant materials that are showing to be beneficial for human health. GelCaps will be vailable in 25mg form at 30 per jar.

Mixable Powder: The Company is moving from a Soluble Powder to a Mixable Powder that will blend better with shakes, smoothies, and food. This is a superior product than previously offered as it has more popular uses that customers have inquired about. This product will be available in a 1,000mg jar.

Topical Skin Salve: No changes for 2017. This very popular product will stay available in 2oz jar with 400mg of CBD.

Island Punch Vape Oil: No changes for 2017. This very popular product will stay available in 5ml vial with 60mg of CBD.

New dabbing "Honey": This new and exciting dabbing product is used with a wax vape (Also available on the site @ www.hemplifetoday.com and is over 90% pure CBD. It will come in a syringe to easily dab onto a vape. This product will be available in a 1gram size with over 800mg of pure cbd per gram.

Dabbing Shatter: This product was never introduced to the Site but was offered in limited promotions. This product proved too expensive to market on a wider scale and has a very limited customer appeal. This product will be reevaluated in 2017.

Dabbing Crumble: This product has also shown to be expensive to manufacture and has limited customer appeal. This product will be replaced by another more popular vape product with a larger universe of consumers.

New Products: New products are in the works and will be announced as they come to fruition. New products to be announced could include... New flavored Vape Juices, CBD Gummies, new flavored Tinctures, and additional concentrates, as well as some items that cannot be made public yet.

Summary: The Company believes that this new line of product improvements will consistently build new sales and keep customers ordering more CannazALL™ CBD products. Al CannazALL™ CBD products are derived from hemp and comply with the 2014 Farm Bill.

"We put a lot of effort into our products and are always looking at what works best for our customers," said Luke Dreyer, COO. "We are in an industry where we are learning on an almost quarterly basis as more and more research and data comes in. To stay on top of this business means regular analysis and reformulating of products, but we are set up to do this and it keeps our company growing."

"With all that we have learned and achieved in 2016 we really look at 2017 as our first solid year for consistent and substantial growth," adds James Ballas CEO, "and we've hit the ground running at a much higher capacity right from the start. This should make first quarter our best ever, and everything we do is to continue creating growth throughout the year."

About Ubiquitech (HempLife Today™)

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, and traditional marketing, to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday.com™

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; its popular CBD Tinctures, Oils, GelCaps, CBD Powder, Skin Salve, Wax Crumble, and e-liquid, all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

