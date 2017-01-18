PJSC PHOSAGRO - PhosAgro 2017 Capital Markets Day

For Immediate Release 18 January 2017

PhosAgro 2017 Capital Markets Day

Moscow - PhosAgro ("the Company") (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that it will hold a capital markets day in London on 28 March 2017.

At the capital markets day event, members of PhosAgro's Board of Directors and executive management team will present the key achievements and changes of the 5 post-IPO years, comment on FY 2017 financial results and give phosphate market outlook. This year's key focuses will also include sustainable growth and development, environmental and social responsibility.

The presenting team currently includes:

Sven Ombudstvedt, Independent Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors

Marcus Rhodes, Independent Director and Chairman of Audit Committee,

James B. Rogers, Independent Director and Chairman of the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee

Andrey Guryev, Chief Executive Officer

Sergei Pronin, Deputy CEO for Sales and Marketing

Alexander Sharabaiko, Chief Financial Officer

Mikhail Rybnikov, Chief Operating Officer

Siroj Loikov, Human Resources Director

Irina Evstigneeva, Director for Marketing and Development.

The event venue is located in The Dorchester Hotel, The Dorchester, 53 Park Lane, Mayfair, London W1K 1QA. A live video webcast of the event will be provided.

Registration for Capital Markets Day will be available online at www.phosagro.com from 1 February 2017. Detailed information about registration will be provided additionally.

Please send any questions to ir@phosagro.ru.



Notes to Editors

PhosAgro is one of the leading global vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers. The Company focuses on the production of phosphate-based fertilizers, feed phosphate and high-grade phosphate rock (P 2 O 5 content of not less than 39%).

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe, the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock worldwide and the third largest MAP/DAP producer in the world (excluding China), according to Fertecon. PhosAgro is also one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia. It is Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate.

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 33 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts ("GDRs") for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.