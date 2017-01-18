OXNARD, CA--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Sauer Energy Inc.® (SEI) (OTCQB: SENY), developer of the patented WindCharger® vertical axis wind turbine (VAWT) and manufacturer of the patented WindRider® vertical axis wind turbine, announced today, its first partnership with one of the largest alternative energy contractors in the south-west, Joe Moore, of WindSun Energy Systems (WSES), in Carlsbad, California, in business since 1980.

About WindSun Energy Systems

WinSun Energy Systems is a renewable energy company that specializes in solar and wind electric production for homes and businesses.

WindSun, a subsidiary of Joe Moore Construction, Inc., has been a leading supplier of hybrid solar/wind energy systems to their residential projects. Under this agreement between the two companies, Sauer Energy will now be the supplier of wind turbines to WindSun.

Their specialty is incorporating wind energy systems and/or photovoltaic arrays into your existing electric service to reduce or eliminate your dependence on your utility company. The end result is clean, renewable energy that can save you thousands of dollars over the life of the system. All of their components have been tested and certified to the highest government and state standards.

As a division of Joe Moore Construction, Inc., a California Contractor since 1980, WindSun Energy Systems brings over 35 years of experience in the permitting and construction processes for residential and commercial projects with hundreds of satisfied customers.

For more information about WindSun Energy Systems, please visit: www.WindSunEnergySystems.com

"We are very excited to be joining with Sauer Energy and gaining access to their WindCutter. We need reliability and the WindCutter is slated to be the only small turbine in its class to be industry-certified, which is what sealed the deal for us. We have orders to be filled, and we're eager to get our hands on the first unit." commented Joe Moore, President of Joe Moore Construction, Inc.

Sauer Energy's CEO, Dieter Sauer, welcomed this agreement, the first for his company.

Dieter Sauer stated, "The residential and commercial markets offer huge potential for wind energy, and now even more when combined with solar in a hybrid system. Joe Moore is a visionary pioneer, who's completely in sync with my thinking. Our companies should generate enormous synergy between them, and I'm looking forward to a long and prosperous relationship."

Mr. Sauer added that WSES has a long history with renewable solutions -- though until now more solar than wind -- and adding WindCutter will offer the best of both technologies to maximize energy-generating solutions.

He said that this kind of cross-marketing will offer unique opportunities for Sauer Energy customers to broaden their systems. He added that a wider choice of products and configurations will have a strong impact on the company's debt-free balance sheet.

Mr. Sauer also commented, "We are working on the development of a reliable, affordable energy storage system, and a next-generation turbine design. We will be releasing more news about this technology when it is ready for testing.

Today's news puts us in a stronger position to move ahead, and we intend to start shipping in first quarter, 2017."

About Sauer Energy Inc.

Sauer Energy Inc. is a technology developer and manufacturer focused on the emerging renewable energy market. SEI's first offering, the WindCutter, is based on the Darrieus principal and has five airfoil blades that use the principle of lift to rotate the shaft and is pole mounted.

SEI also plans to offer the patented helixical WindRider model, a vertical axis wind turbine that employs the HelixWind ® technology that it purchased in 2012. The higher performance design modifications are expected to deliver superior results. The WindRider is also pole-mounted, and can be used for applications that don't require roof mounting. SEI invented and also plans to offer the WindCharger ® brand turbine for a better roof-mounted solution for residential and other small building usage.

SEI's technology is remarkable as it requires so few parts. This means a lower manufacturing cost, more efficient operation, lower maintenance (fewer parts = less chance of malfunction), and greater power generation. This will provide SEI with a new direction for wind capture, making it easier to scale from residential, to powering a small community -- all the way up to large industrial facilities. The market opportunity for this new, self-contained, innovative technology is unlimited and growing rapidly.

With several patents in place and many more pending, SEI looks forward to manufacturing and commercialization. It is also aggressively moving toward a financial return on its investments. To learn more about Sauer Energy, please visit: www.SauerEnergy.com

Sauer Energy... Harnessing the true power of wind! ®

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these statements are made to convey Company progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the Company at this time, actual results may differ materially and are subject to risk and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ include without limitation: dependence on key personnel and suppliers; SEI's ability to commercialize its wind turbine technology; ability to defend intellectual property; wind turbine material and component costs; competition; economic conditions; consumer demand and product acceptance, and availability of growth capital.

Additional considerations and risk factors are set forth in reports filed on Form 8-K and 10-K with the SEC and other filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon these forward-looking statements; historical information is not an indicator of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information



Sauer Energy, Inc.

Dieter Sauer

President and CEO

(888) 829-8748

www.SauerEnergy.com