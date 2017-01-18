

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $2.15 billion, or $5.08 per share. This was higher than $0.57 billion, or $1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.82 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $8.17 billion. This was up from $7.27 billion last year.



Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.15 Bln. vs. $0.57 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 277.2% -EPS (Q4): $5.08 vs. $1.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 300% -Analysts Estimate: $4.82 -Revenue (Q4): $8.17 Bln vs. $7.27 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.4%



