SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Mitchell International, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance industry, recently concluded its four regions Canadian roadshow, and three regions US roadshow. Over the last nine months, members of the Mitchell sales and marketing teams visited collision repair shops across the US and Canada -- stopping in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia, Texas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Michigan -- to meet with customers utilizing various Mitchell products, including the company's RepairCenter™ solution.

Mitchell's RepairCenter solution, which provides a customizable workflow, is now offered on mobile devices and enables shops to quickly locate OEM repair procedures, find real-time insight on cycle times and labor costs, as well as connect directly to third party vendors such as BASF, LKQ, and more.

"I had never used a management system before, but I love Mitchell's," said Rachel Draeger, shop manager of Collision Center of Milwaukee North. "RepairCenter helps with scheduling and knowing exactly what's going on in the shop. It helps me know what's coming in, figuring out what supplies I'll need in stock, and it also helps me keep track of how much money will be going out the door each week."

Mitchell is committed to continuously improving the collision repair process. The company's main priority is and always has been to provide its customers with industry-leading products and amazing customer service. The Roadshow allows Mitchell to collect feedback from its customers to ensure its products continue to deliver value.

"Mitchell is the leading provider of collision repair shop solutions for the shops we visited during this year's Roadshow -- a fact we're incredibly proud of," said Jack Rozint, Vice President of Sales and Service at Mitchell International. "As we look ahead to 2017, we're excited to provide continued support and services to our clients to help them grow and streamline their businesses."

In 2017, Mitchell is once again hitting the road, and will feature stops in British Columbia, Ontario, Newfoundland, California, Illinois, and New York.

Selected Mitchell Roadshow shops are featured in FenderBender and Collision Repair magazines. To submit your business for consideration for upcoming roadshows, please contact your local Mitchell sales rep.

To learn more about RepairCenter please visit: www.mitchell.com/repaircenter

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell International, Inc., delivers smart technology solutions that simplify and accelerate claims handling and repair processes, driving more accurate, consistent and cost-effective resolutions. Mitchell integrates deep industry expertise into its workflow solutions, providing unparalleled access to data, advanced analytics and decision support tools. Mitchell's comprehensive solution portfolio and robust SaaS infrastructure connect its customers in ways that enable tens of millions of electronic transactions to be processed each month for more than 300 insurance companies, over 30,000 collision repair facilities and countless other Property & Casualty industry supply partners across the Americas and Europe. For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com.

Media contact

Brianna Bruinsma

LEWIS for Mitchell

619-308-5200

Mitchell@teamlewis.com



