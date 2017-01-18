LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- StreamNet Inc. signs agreement to receive $10 Million USD in their first round of funding. The agreement signed includes an additional option for a second round of funding for a total of $20 Million USD.

Says CEO Darryl Payne, StreamNet.TV are honored to enter a deal with AltaVista Entertainment & Media Ventures Fund, LP. StreamNet feels we are capable of being a game changer to companies like Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, YouTube, & Amazon Prime. Many StreamNet.TV channels will be available to consumers in Virtual Reality & 3D Commercial Free.

Live concerts by major artists, TV shows, and an array of movies will be available on a 30-day subscription with unlimited views.

StreamNet.TV content can be seen on over 400 mobile devices.

StreamNet.TV is a boutique Pay Per View Video on Demand Streaming Platform. Many of the titles offered will be exclusive to this platform. StreamNet.TV is in the process of closing many acquisitions.

StreamNet.TV is looking forward to closing the master tapes acquisition to 40 Movie & Film libraries. 10,000 to 20,000 titles are in the movie/film purchase. Many A List Actors are featured on the master tapes.

StreamNet.TV currently displays the company corporate site. The corporate site will switch over to a full-blown state of the art VOD Streaming Platform. StreamNet.TV rollout is scheduled for the first quarter of 2017. The platform will be available in many companies worldwide.

Says President Koorosh "Danny' with AltaVista Entertainment & Media Ventures Fund, LP. It has been a pleasure discussing StreamNet.TV financial needs. AltaVista Entertainment believes in the founder and CEO of StreamNet.TV. StreamNet.TV is at the forefront of the digital streaming industry.

AltaVista Entertainment & Media Ventures Fund, LP are excited to welcome StreamNet.TV to the Nanocap Market.

On November 23, 2016, the SEC declared StreamNet Inc. offering under Regulation A+ had been qualified for sale to investors.

SEC Qualification:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1681343/999999999416000125/xslQUALIFX01/primary_doc.xml

What is Regulation A+

Reg A+ of Title IV of the JOBS Act is a type of offering which allows private companies to raise up to $50 Million from the public. Like an IPO, Reg A+ allows companies to offer shares to the public and not just accredited investors.

What is Tier 1

Under Tier 1, a company can raise up to $20 million in any 12-month period. In connection with any offering under Regulation A+, all investors must be provided with, or given information to access, an offering circular.

Says CEO Darryl Payne, "I am very happy and excited with the SEC's decision to grant our company qualification. This wonderful program allows investors to invest in early stage companies. I applaud the JOBS Act for launching this incredible avenue of connecting new companies with investors."

StreamNet.TV shall expand the capability of the broadcast station. The introduction of Internet protocol media distribution, and interactive geography based consumer apps. StreamNet's mission is to protect the rights of content owners and bridge the complex world of analogue, digital, HD, and new cloud based technologies. CEO Darryl Payne has a career spanning 41 years as a music producer and label owner. He has accumulated an extensive library of more than 40,000 masters and television shows featuring the world's biggest entertainers. Darryl Payne produced concerts are recognized around the globe. His catalogs are used by music companies and television networks reaching into millions of homes.

Interested investors can send an email for additional information at www.StreamNet.TV or www.DarrylPayneProducer.com

