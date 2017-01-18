sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 18.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,395 Euro		-0,023
-0,36 %
WKN: 919633 ISIN: JP3966800009 Ticker-Symbol: RDN 
Aktie:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
ROUND ONE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROUND ONE CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROUND ONE CORPORATION
ROUND ONE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROUND ONE CORPORATION6,395-0,36 %