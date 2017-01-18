Kesko Oyj: Kesko continues to be included in the Global 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the World list

KESKO PRESS RELEASE 18.01.2017 AT 15.00 1 (2)

Kesko continues to be included in the Global 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the World list

Kesko has been ranked 25th in the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list and, at the same time, as the most sustainable trading sector company in the world. Kesko is the only Finnish company included in the list every year since it was established in 2005.

The Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list has been announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. For the list, companies were assessed on 14 sustainability indicators in the areas of economic, social and environmental responsibility.

"Responsible business is essential for the achievement of good and sustainable financial results. Good corporate governance, responsibility assurance and supply chain transparency are the basis of our operations," says Kesko President and CEO Mikko Helander.

Responsibility is reflected in the K-Group's daily operations

The K-Group wants to be a pioneer in corporate responsibility and stakeholders also expect us to operate responsibly.

In November 2016, we published the UN Sustainable Development Goals and a Kesko website where we explain how we promote the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

We completed a human rights impact assessment in compliance with UN's Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and published a human rights commitment in September 2016.

In October 2016, we published the K Code of Conduct, which outlines the shared guidelines for the work of each Kesko employee and business partner.

In December 2016, we started building solar power plants on the rooftops of seven new K-food stores. By summer 2017, there will be as many as 15 solar power plants on K-food store roofs. These new investments will make the K-Group Finland's biggest producer and user of solar power.

Kesko participates in the 2017-2025 action plan of the commerce sector Energy Efficiency Agreement. In accordance with the agreement, Kesko commits itself to reducing its energy consumption by 7.5% through various saving measures.

The Global 100 list is prepared by Canada-based Corporate Knights Inc. and is based on a global assessment of around 4,000 listed companies.

The Global 100 list for 2017 has been published at http://www.corporateknights.com/reports/global-100/ (http://www.corporateknights.com/reports/global-100/).

Read more: Kesko's ranking in sustainability indices

http://kesko.fi/en/investor/share-information/equity-indices/sustainability-indices/ (http://kesko.fi/en/investor/share-information/equity-indices/sustainability-indices/)

Further information:

Matti Kalervo, Kesko Corporation, Vice President, Corporate Responsibility, tel. +358 50 306 4081, matti.kalervo@kesko.fi (mailto:matti.kalervo@kesko.fi)

