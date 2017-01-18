BALTIMORE, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- JMRConnect (www.jmrconnect.net), a multinational public relations (PR), corporate and influencer communications agency, today announced that The Holmes' Report has named it a 2017 North American In2 SABRE Awards finalist in four categories: Best Agency Disruption; Corporate/B2B; Employee Engagement; and Marketing Technology. The nominations reflect the effectiveness and utility of JMRConnect CEI (connect. engage. influence.), the agency's social engagement, employee advocacy and content marketing platform, as well as the results achieved by JMRConnect client, Yorktel.

Through CEI, companies can empower their biggest supporters to act as word-of-mouth brand ambassadors; content is sent directly to them through CEI and they share with the click of a button. CEI is customizable and user-friendly, and enables PR and marketing to engage employees, activate them as brand advocates, organically augment the credibility and visibility of content, and push approved corporate messaging to employees for multi-channel socialization to wider population.

Proving the efficacy of JMRConnect CEI is the success of YorktelShare, an employee advocacy campaign powered by CEI, executed on behalf of Yorktel. In 2016, content distributed through YorktelShare was shared by individuals more than 2,000 times on LinkedIn and 3,300 times on Twitter, garnering over 22,000 click-throughs and $59,000 in advertising equivalence . (click here for full case study)

"People tend to listen more when a message comes from their peers, whereas messages directly from a corporate entity tend to be tuned out as self-promoting and sales-oriented. YorktelShare not only helps us exponentially increase the visibility of our posts, it also ensures that important news and information is is kept consistent when our employees share company news on social media platforms," said Samantha Osowski, vice president of marketing, Yorktel.

Because posts shared through JMRConnect appear as first-person recommendations, not as advertisements or promoted content, the platform helps brands build credibility and expand reach. One click takes content viral, extending earned media value while promoting approved brand messages on multiple channels.

"YorktelShare makes it simple and rewarding for employees to organically share Yorktel media coverage, case studies, whitepapers, blogs, and corporate messaging with colleagues, customers, prospects, and partners on LinkedIn and Twitter, supporting company branding as well as helping employees build personal thought leadership," added Samantha Osowski.

By providing a platform to recruit followers and recommend content that they can push across their social networks with a single click, CEI solves four very real problems: 1) how to make employees aware of earned analyst and media coverage, case studies, webinars, whitepapers, and other content; 2) make it easy and rewarding to share organizational content and messages across social networks; 3) Build corporate brand visibility on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms; and 4) leverage analytics to measure engagement, visibility, and quantify ROI.

"We are honored to be recognized by such a highly respected organization and are grateful for their consideration," said JMRConnect CEO and Principal, Mostafa Razzak. "Social media has forever changed how and from where people consume news and information. Today, B2B consumers are inundated with sponsored content, fake news and paid-for digital ads. Thus, corporate communications, PR and marketing teams struggle to maximize the organic visibility and value of content across multiple channels, with both internal and external stakeholders. CEI is the solution to these problems and for Shaping Influence Worldwide®."

The Innovation + Insights (In2) SABRE Awards celebrates the rise of content, digital engagement and analytics as it applies to communications and PR. This year's fourth annual awards will be held in Chicago in February 2017. The judges read through hundreds of entries to decide upon these finalists and winners.

ABOUT JMRConnect

JMRConnect is a public relations, corporate communications and digital engagement firm. JMRConnect embraces Influencer Communications; a 360-degree approach, leveraging both traditional and next-generation mediums. Team members are each expertly trained in specific disciplines to address varying client needs, such as public and investor relations, marketing communications, social media, grassroots outreach, lead generation, and advocate engagement. With thoughtful strategy and precision execution, JMRConnect helps clients achieve their goals by Shaping Influence Worldwide®. (www.jmrconnect.net)

ABOUT THE HOLMES REPORT

The Holmes Report (http://www.holmesreport.com/) is the authoritative voice of the global public relations industry, dedicated to proving and improving the value of public relations by providing insight, knowledge and recognition to public relations professionals.

The Holmes Group was founded in 2000 by Paul Holmes, publisher and CEO, who has more than two decades of experience writing about and evaluating the public relations business and consulting with both public relations firms and their clients. The Holmes Group delivers against its mission by providing the most sophisticated reporting and analysis on public relations trends and issues, along with an extensive global footprint of events and awards.

