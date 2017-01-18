Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "UK Family Law Market Briefing 2016" report to their offering.

The UK Family Law Market Briefing is the third edition of an annual Legal Market Briefing and provides an overview of the UK family law market.

A clear majority of family law practitioners are expecting volume and revenue growth over the next 12 months. Key market drivers identified by practitioners are: legal advice in new areas such as same-sex couples and co-habiting couples; more cases involving financial matters and disputes; mediation services; international work.

Key Findings:

Divorce matters account for almost half of all cases in the Family Court but the decade up to 2015 has seen a long-term decrease in divorces: between 2005 and 2015, petitions filed have fallen by almost 24% and the number of Decrees Absolute granted has fallen by almost 28%. In 2015, civil partnership dissolutions reached their highest annual total so far.

The family law sector, like the consumer legal market as a whole, exhibits the classic long-tail characteristics of a professional services sector. A few major companies dominate the market, followed by a long-tail of companies of diminishing size. There are large specialist international law firms dealing with high net worth clients and offering family law services plus large law firms focusing on consumer law. There are niche family law specialist firms and then a large number of general practice law firms offering family law alongside other consumer law services.

Other providers of family law services include 10-15 leading online divorce sites with most operating in the unregulated legal sector, family law barristers offering their services direct to the public, and voluntary bodies and agencies offering legal advice such as the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Overview of Family Law

1.2 Recent Developments

2. Report Summary

3. Market Trends

3.1 Number of Divorces

3.2 Financial Remedy Applications

3.3 Civil Partnership Dissolutions/Same-Sex Marriages

3.4 Divorces in the Courts

3.5 Other Cases in the Family Court

4. Key Players

4.1 Overview

5. Market Structure and Size

5.1 A Single Family Court

5.2 Market Size

6. The Future

6.1 Market Trends Forecasts 2017-2018

6.2 Family Law Practitioner Survey

6.3 Recent Developments

Wide variation in prices

Increase in divorce fees

Online family courts due in 2017

More litigants in person

Increasing calls for no-fault divorce

Growing focus on alternative dispute resolution (ADR)

Legal aid for families begins to stabilize

Divorce apps coming onto the market

7. Associations

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/flbqgw/uk_family_law

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170118005678/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Legal