sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 18.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,149 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A12E82 ISIN: CA66979M1095 Ticker-Symbol: NM9 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOUVEAU MONDE MINING ENTERPRISES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOUVEAU MONDE MINING ENTERPRISES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOUVEAU MONDE MINING ENTERPRISES INC
NOUVEAU MONDE MINING ENTERPRISES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOUVEAU MONDE MINING ENTERPRISES INC0,1490,00 %