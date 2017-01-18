NCC Sells Aitio Business Park in Helsinki to OP-Financial Group

SOLNA, Sweden, Jan 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Aitio Business Park is located in Helsinki on the main street Mannerheimintie and comprises two office properties, Vivaldi and Verdi, with a total leasable floor space of about 11, 000 square meters of offices, restaurants and shared service areas, as well as a garage with about 200 parking spaces.

The sale will be carried out in the form of a company transaction at a total underlying property value of approximately SEK 430 million. At the date of sale, the leasing rate was 87 percent and NCC will provide rental guarantees for the vacant premises for 24 months, corresponding to a value of about SEK 10.5 million from the date of occupancy. Tenants include the property service company Talokeskus, lighting company Fagerhult and film company Finnkino.

NCC's objective is to reduce the climate impact and Aitio Business Park was the first office building project in Finland to be environmentally certified according to the BREEAM Excellent standard.

The Vivaldi office building was completed in 2013 and Verdi in 2016. The buyer will assume ownership of the properties immediately and the sale will have a marginal impact on the earnings of the NCC Property Development business area in the first quarter of 2017.

