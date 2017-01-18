Worldwide Focused Ion Beam Market is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2024: Application Across Material Sciences, Medical Sciences, and 3D Imaging to Boom | TMR

ALBANY, New York, January 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Theglobal focused ion beam marketwas dominated by the players Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., FEI, Carl Zeiss AG, and JEOL Ltd., in 2015. At the time, their collective share of 67.1% pointed to a largely consolidated market with a positive scope for regional players to grow.

As stated in a research report published by Transparency Market Research, the level of competition within the global focused ion beam market is very high, among all player size categories. The larger players are highly interested in ramping up research and development efforts while also conducting successful mergers and acquisitions. For instance, FEI, which was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific in 2016, holds a highly diverse array of technologies in this market as well as a wide regional grasp across Australia. The global focused ion beam market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% within a forecast period from 2016 to 2024. By the end of 2024, this market's revenue is expected to reach US$528.0 mn. This market is expected to reach US$312.3 mn by the end of 2016.

Download PDF brochure for this Report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=5180

Material Science Application of Focused Ion Beams Spurs Global Demand

"Ever since focused ion beam equipment have been available on a commercial basis over two decades ago, their applications have only been found in the industries of microelectronics. It has only been close to a decade that the applications of the focused ion beam systems have diversified from microelectronics and into other fields, specifically material sciences. This has created an explosion in the global demand for focused ion beam instruments across all organizations dealing in material sciences. A similar scope of expansion for the global focused ion beam market has been found in medical sciences, where the use of focused ion beam microscopy can allow for a more accurate sample preparation method," states a TMR analyst. The use of focused ion beams in material sciences has also come to include circuit editing, prototype and nano-machining, and micro structural analysis.

The global focused ion beam market also finds a massive scope of use in 3D imaging. The use of dual-beam focused ion beams has already been popular in 3D tomography analytics, due to the lower requirement of specimen preparation efforts and the application of FIB-based 3D tomography on a wider range of materials.

Browse Regional Press Release:http://www.europlat.org/global-focused-ion-beam-market.htm

High Costs Still a Burden for Focused Ion Beam Users

One of the key restraints acting on the global focused ion beam market includes the high costs associated with the acquisition and maintenance of focused ion beam machines. This restraint has actually severely hampered the rate of deployment of the machines in failure analysis. Additionally, the high costs of focused ion beam and dual-focused ion beam technologies have rendered the players in the global focused ion beam market unable to penetrate developing economies from Asia Pacific and Latin America, two regions that otherwise hold extremely high potential of growth in demand within the market.

"The process of fabricating nano or micro-scale devices - known as nano or micro machining - holds a massive wealth of opportunities for the global focused ion beam market in terms of incorporation of FIB devices. This is an especially high value opportunity for market players due to the extensive and constantly expansive nature of applications of micro and nano-scale dimensional devices in the fields of electronics and electrical machines," adds the analyst.

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, "Focused Ion Beam Market - Global Industry Analysis Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast2016 - 2024."

Key segments of the Global Focused Ion Beam Market

Focused Ion Beam Market, by Ion Sources

Gallium

Gold

Iridium

Others

Focused Ion Beam Market, by Applications

Sample Preparation

Nanofabrication

Others

Focused Ion Beam Market, by Geography:The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

> North America

- The U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

> Europe

- United Kingdom

- Germany

- The Netherland

- Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Oceania

- Rest of Asia Pacific

> Rest of the World

-Middle East

- Africa

- South America

Related Research Reports by TMR:

Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser Market : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/vertical-cavity-surface-emitting-laser-market.html

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/vertical-cavity-surface-emitting-laser-market.html GaN Semiconductor Devices Market :http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/gallium-nitride.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company,providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experiencedteam of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector - such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR's syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Transparencymarketresearch