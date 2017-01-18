Geospatial Analytics Market Worth 73.91 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report"Geospatial Analytics Marketby Type (Surface Analytics, Network Analytics & Geovisualization), Technology (Remote Sensing, GPS & GIS), Application (Surveying, Medicine & Public Safety and Others), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market projected to grow from USD 30.71 Billion in 2016 to USD 73.91 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2016 to 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse78 market data Tables and65 Figures spread through164 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Geospatial Analytics Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/geospatial-analytics-market-198354497.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The market is primarily driven by the demand for the integration and convergence of geospatial information with mainstream technologies, as well as the commoditization of geospatial data for various industries. Moreover, the rising demand for geospatial analytics solutions with artificial intelligence capabilities in various industries and the rising adoption of geospatial solutions for safety and security are driving the Geospatial Analytics Market.

Global Positioning System (GPS) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on technology, the Geospatial Analytics Market has been segmented into GPS, remote sensing, GIS, and others. The GPS segment of the Geospatial Analytics Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. It provides tremendous capabilities in consumer, commercial, industrial, and military applications, which is leading to the high growth of the GPS segment of the Geospatial Analytics Market.

Request Sample Pages @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=198354497

Surveying segment is expected to lead theGeospatial Analytics Market during the forecast period

Based on application, the Geospatial Analytics Market has been segmented into surveying, medicine & public safety, disaster risk reduction & management, climate change adaptation, and others. The surveying segment is projected to lead the Geospatial Analytics Market during the forecast period. The rising demand for surveying geospatial solutions in various sectors such as infrastructure development to optimize the use of available resources is leading to the growth of this segment.

Automotive segment is projectedto grow at the highest CAGR the during the forecast period

Based on vertical, the Geospatial Analytics Market has been segmented into business, automotive, utility & communication, government, defense & intelligence, natural resources, and others. The automotive segment of the Geospatial Analytics Market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing use of geospatial technologies in the automotive industry globally.

Asia-Pacific Geospatial Analytics Market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on region, the Geospatial Analytics Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the increasing adoption and usage of geospatial analytics in high growth industrial sectors in the Asia-Pacific region. Infrastructure and smart city developments are also driving the Geospatial Analytics Market in this region.

Make an Enquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=198354497

The major players in this market include, Trimble Navigation LTD. (U.S.), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Harris Corporation (U.S.), DigitalGlobe, Inc. (U.S.), Bentley Systems, Inc. (U.S.), ESRI (U.S.), General Electric Co. (U.S.), MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates, Ltd. (Canada), Fugro N.V. (Netherlands), and RMSI (India), among others.

Browse Related Reports:

Location Analytics Market by Application, Component (Software and Services), Location (Indoor and Outdoor), Organization Size, Deployment Model (On-Premises and Hosted), Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/location-analytics-market-177193456.html

Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market by Type (Image and Video), Collection Medium (GIS, Satellite, UAV), Vertical (Defense & Security, Insurance, Agriculture, Healthcare & Life Sciences), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/geospatial-imagery-analytics-market-221633264.html



Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr.Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets