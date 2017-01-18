To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S



Announcement no. 6/2017 18th of January, 2017



Sales of bonds for refinancing of adjustable rate mortgage loans



From 7th to 9th of Februar 2017 (inclusive), BRFkredit will sell bonds to refinance adjustable rate mortgage loans. Refinancing will be carried out in both BRFkredits RTL F bonds and in traditional non-callable bullet bonds.



The bonds are offered for sale with 3rd of April 2017 as settlement date. However, an earlier settlement date can be arranged.



The refinancing and interest rate adjustments of loans in Capital Centre E are based on covered bonds (SDOs).



Terms of the auctions with a list of the bonds offered, preliminary amounts offered and auction schedule is available in the attachment.



Questions regarding the bond sales may be directed to:



-- Head of Investments, André Hauberg on telephone (+45) 45 26 29 18 -- Group Treasurer, Anders Lund Hansen on telephone (+45) 45 26 22 80



Yours sincerely,



BRFkredit a/s



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=611469