Outotec Oyj: Outotec to deliver two sulfuric acid plants to Iran

Outotec to deliver two sulfuric acid plants to Iran

Outotec has agreed with National Iranian Copper Industries Company (NICICO) on the delivery of two sulfuric acid plants for the Sarcheshmeh and Khatoon Abad copper smelters in the Kerman province in Iran. The value of the orders, approximately EUR 50 million, has been covered by a confirmed Letter of Credit and booked in Outotec's Q4/2016 order intake.

Outotec's scope of delivery includes engineering, main process equipment and instrumentation for the acid plants as well as spare parts and supervisory services for installation and commissioning. Outotec's deliveries will take place in mid-2018.

"We are pleased to complement our earlier deliveries of Flash Smelting technology for NICICO's two copper smelters with modern Outotec off-gas cleaning systems and sulfuric acid plants. With these investments, the smelters will have full compliance with the latest environmental standards", says Kalle Härkki, head of Outotec's Metals, Energy & Water business unit.

