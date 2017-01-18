Business France has chosen The Hoffman Agency, a global communications consultancy, to provide strategic communications and PR support in promoting La French Tech brand in North America and Asia. The contract with the French government's economic development entity covers a full slate of programs including media relations, social media, thought leadership and event support to further establish France's vibrant technology ecosystem on the world stage.

The engagement will involve The Hoffman Agency's global team of resources throughout North America and Asia, providing Business France with an integrated model to manage the worldwide program. Locally based Hoffman teams in high tech spots from Silicon Valley to Shanghai will work with the agency's European global coordination team to ensure consistency and scalability of communications strategies.

La French Tech is a recent initiative spurred by the government to brand and build momentum around the country's burgeoning tech economy. It includes a fast-growing ecosystem of startups, scale-ups, investors, accelerators and incubators, universities and other entities driving the growth of this sector within France.

The Hoffman Agency's assignment is to build awareness for the technology development and business success of companies operating within and outside of France. The program will be anchored around marquee industry events, such as CES, where this year France had the largest contingent of startups of any international delegation. High visibility programs, including French Tech Ticket and French Tech International Hubs, will be used to further validate France's startup economy.

"We all tend to associate France with goods like wine, cheese, fashion and luxury products, but the tech industry in France is fast becoming a force in the world when it comes to invention," said Lou Hoffman founder and CEO of The Hoffman Agency. "Perception hasn't kept up with the reality of what's taking place in France, which cuts to the core of our assignment, to get the word out."

"The French Tech narrative is a very compelling one and continues to surprise people in terms of its scale and depth of innovation. The Hoffman Agency provides us with the experience, reach and credibility in the world's key tech and investment centers to tell that story," said Julie Cannesan, Promotion and Communication director at Business France. "We are looking forward to building on the current momentum and showcasing the vast potential of the La French Tech ecosystem."

About La French Tech

La French Tech is a thriving community of diverse stakeholders from the French tech world (entrepreneurs, engineers, designers, investors, tech lovers, government agencies like Bpifrance and Business France) in all sectors. It is recognized as one of the world's fastest growing tech ecosystems, fueled by world-class talent and education, record-setting investments, an innovative infrastructure of support for startups and entrepreneur-friendly policies.

About Business France

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France.

About The Hoffman Agency

One of the few independent PR consultancies with global reach, The Hoffman Agency brings the best of both worlds to its clients the high touch of a boutique, with the sophistication in services associated with the mega shops. The Agency, which marks its 30-year anniversary later this year, operates nine offices across Europe, the U.S. and Asia. For more information, go to www.hoffman.com.

