MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Deep Water Point, a leader in federal market consulting, today announced the addition of Mr. Jim Condon as a Principal for its new office in Germany. Mr. Condon joins Deep Water Point after serving as an international senior defense leader for 35 years for both the US government and private industry, in the US and in Europe. "Many of our clients have an international presence. Having Jim on the ground in Europe gives us a better perspective of the issues our clients and their customers face OCONUS. Jim's impressive credentials and track record will allow us to accelerate the value we provide to our clients in that theater of operation," said Howard Seeger, Managing Partner of Deep Water Point. "Deep Water Point is now able to provide the same quality guidance and consultation there as we have been doing in the US for the past 15 years."

Before joining Deep Water Point, Mr. Condon was VP, Business Development for TRICON Defense International in Stuttgart, Germany. He previously served as VP/General Manager, International Division, of DRS Technologies. There, he grew the international division to over $130M annually and managed 200 employees who were responsible for engineering and delivering communications, security and IT solutions to the Department of Defense (DoD) in EMEA. He was also a senior DoD executive and the Director of SPAWAR Europe. As part of the Deep Water Point team, Mr. Condon will work to increase visibility into activities within Europe for US-owned companies and European firms.

Deep Water Point, LLC helps companies accelerate their federal business by providing complete business life cycle support. As a result, Deep Water Point's clients are some of the most successful in the federal market. The firm's unique operating model allows its clients to benefit from the vast knowledge of its cadre of subject matter experts including successful high ranking industry and government executives within the Federal Civilian, DoD and Intelligence communities.

Contact:

Ms. Ariel Glassman

(301) 526-6478

ariel.glassman@deepwaterpoint.com

www.deepwaterpoint.com



