PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- BeyondTrust, the leading cyber security company dedicated to preventing privilege misuse and stopping unauthorized access, today announced it was named a winner in the 2016 GSN Homeland Security Awards Best Privileged Access Management Solution category for the third consecutive year. In addition, American Security Today named PowerBroker for Unix and Linux a 2016 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Award Winner for Best Access Control & Authentication System.

The BeyondTrust PowerBroker solutions help government organizations prevent the theft, abuse and misuse of privileged credentials in advanced cyber attacks while better containing threats and limiting damage.

The prestigious GSN awards program honors the most outstanding technologies and innovations of homeland security solutions providers, as well as the most notable programs, projects and initiatives of government agencies at federal, state, county and municipal levels.

American Security Today's comprehensive Homeland Security Awards Program recognizes the most outstanding product development achievements and exciting new technologies to address the growing homeland security threats our Nation is facing. The program was organized to recognize the most distinguished vendors of physical, IT, port security, law enforcement, and first responders.

"BeyondTrust is proud to have been recognized individually by Government Security News and American Security Today's in their prestigious Homeland Security Awards Programs," said Tami Gallegos, Federal Manager, BeyondTrust. "Hundreds of U.S. Federal and State and Local organizations rely on BeyondTrust PowerBroker solutions to effectively and efficiently manage privileged access in their departments and agencies to combat risk of breach, and we're pleased to provide government organizations with tools that address this need."

BeyondTrust is a global information security software company that helps organizations prevent cyber attacks and unauthorized data access due to privilege abuse. Our solutions give you the visibility to confidently reduce risks and the control to take proactive, informed action against data breach threats. And because threats can come from anywhere, we built a platform that unifies the most effective technologies for addressing both internal and external risk: Privileged Access Management and Vulnerability Management. Our solutions grow with your needs, making sure you maintain control no matter where your company goes. BeyondTrust's security solutions are trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide, including half of the Fortune 100. To learn more about BeyondTrust, please visit www.beyondtrust.com.

