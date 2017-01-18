SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Following their successful debut picking NFL winners this season, FootballYards.com today announced the results of their play-off weekend prognostications. The team at one of the NFL's leading blog sites went 3 for 1 during last weekend's wild-card playoff action, including correctly forecasting Aaron Rogers and the Packers upset of the Dallas Cowboys in one of the best playoff games in recent history.

Following their success last weekend, the FootballYards.com team are selecting home teams in the upcoming AFC and NFC finals. "Despite Aaron Rodgers' bionic arm, which has the whole league trembling, the Falcons' offense is even scarier and isn't reliant on any one player," states Nick Bellis, Editor of FootballYards.com. "Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and that terrifying backfield duo are going to do the seemingly impossible and outscore Green Bay."

In the NFC divisional, the FY.com team has picked the Patriots over the Steelers. "It says a lot about a team when they can play mediocre (at best) football in a do-or-die playoff situation and still win by 18 points," adds FootballYards.com sports writer, Hank Mardukis. "Don't expect two sub-par performances in a row from the Pats. Le'Veon Bell is proving to be a playoff stud. Too bad, as Tom Brady (16-3 at home in the playoffs) is a stud, a post, a beam, a concrete foundation. Basically all the elements you need to build an indestructible house."

With just weeks to go until the Super Bowl, regular readers of FootballYards.com will be entertained with NFL activity, including Ty Worer's recurring Pawns and Black Swans column, analysis of the battle for Los Angeles, and more.

