Viasat supplies telematics products for insurance and fleet management

Orange provides dedicated IoT portal and connectivity to improve driver experience

Orange Business Services has announced a three-year, multi-million Euro contract with Viasat Group for a global IoT roaming service for up to 350,000 SIM cards. Orange IoT connectivity will allow Viasat to provide global coverage across a number of markets, for services that include insurance, fleet, security and safety, and telematics.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170118005673/en/

Viasat uses Orange Business Services IoT connectivity for a range of its products including the innovative automotive location system BluBox. (Photo: Business Wire)

Headquartered in Italy, Viasat specializes in the design, manufacture and supply of telematics products and services to fleet and insurance industries. Its systems incorporate on-board telematics and satellite tracking information technologies.

Orange provides robust IoT connectivity that allows Viasat's remote telematics boxes to send and receive data, SMS and voice. Combined with a satellite positioning service, Viasat is able to provide a comprehensive insurance solution. The SIM cards are roaming-enabled, which provides global coverage and are reinforced to withstand vibration and high temperatures.

Dedicated IoT portal

Orange also provides an IoT management platform that allows Viasat customers to manage and update their own SIM cards. The portal allows for a range of options, including ordering, suspending and reactivating SIMs, setting alarms on data consumption, and blocking SIM cards if data thresholds are crossed. The platform can also be integrated with the customer's back-end system to provide detailed reports and retrieve billing information.

The Orange IoT connectivity will allow Viasat's customers all over the world to take full advantage of the range of services offered, improving the quality of the driving experience. This translates into increased safety for the occupants of the vehicles and for the vehicles itself. The extra security will also lower the average costs of insurance premiums.

"Our telematics solutions need global coverage to provide a complete service for our customers in the fleet and insurance industries. Among our partners, we selected Orange Business Services for IoT connectivity because of their wide coverage, flat rate pricing across the EU and comprehensive international support," said Massimo Getto, vice president and CFO, Viasat Group.

"Viasat needed multi-roaming capabilities to cover 100 per cent of its markets and an international partner with global reach and support, capable of managing a very high number of SIM cards. With our full-service Datavenue offer, we can contribute to an improved driver experience, all while supporting Viasat's business," said Helmut Reisinger, executive vice president International, Orange Business Services.

The Orange Business Services IoT connectivity service is part of Datavenue, a modular IoT and analytics solution. To enable advanced analysis and decision-making, the Datavenue solution encompasses the selection of relevant data and objects, their reliable and secure connection, and their management in the customer information system environment. A global team of more than 700 Orange data-scientists and engineers design and develop these innovative services. Orange already supports over 10 million active objects across a variety of sectors, including Smart Cities, Healthcare, Automotive and Manufacturing. The launch of Datavenue reaffirms the Orange commitment to supporting businesses with their digital transformation.

Read more about Viasat IoT story at: http://www.orange-business.com/en/viasat-group

About Viasat

Viasat Group is the European leader in satellite-based security systems that incorporate the very latest telematics information technologies to guarantee absolute security for the vehicle and its occupants. It is one of the leading companies in the on-board telematics and satellite tracking sector in Europe not only for the number of customers but also for the number of countries reached. Today it operates directly in countries that are generally considered the European countries where these technologies are used on a widespread basis (Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Romania, Poland, Benelux and Eastern Europe) and has a network of local dealers in over 40 countries. The new company organization, focused on the strategic areas of its business, ensures considerable operating flexibility, as well as close monitoring of all the fundamental stages in the development of products and services. The extreme reliability and security of the Viasat Group solutions, together with an advantageous range of services and agreements with leading insurance companies, make our company an ideal partner for your business.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services, the B2B branch of the Orange Group, and its 21,000 employees, is focused on supporting the digital transformation of multinational enterprises and French SMEs across five continents. Orange Business Services is not only an infrastructure operator, but also a technology integrator and a value-added service provider. It offers companies digital solutions that help foster collaboration within their teams (collaborative workspaces and mobile workspaces), better serve their customers (enriched customer relations and business innovation), and support their projects (enriched connectivity, flexible IT and cyberdefense). The integrated technologies that Orange Business Services offer range from Software Defined Networks (SDN/NFV), Big Data and IoT, to cloud computing, unified communications and collaboration, as well as cybersecurity. Orange Business Services customers include over 3,000 renowned multinational corporations at an international level and over two million professionals, companies and local communities in France.

Learn more at www.orange-business.comor follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with annual sales of 40 billion euros in 2015 and has 256 million customers in 29 countries at 30 September 2016. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170118005673/en/

Contacts:

Orange Business Services

Press contact:

Elizabeth Mayeri, +1 212 251 2086

elizabeth.mayeri@orange.com