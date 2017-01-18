Frost & Sullivan Applauds Videology's Ability to Deliver Relevant, Consistent, and Effective TV and Video Advertising Solutions

Videology's technology platform allows customers to plan, manage, execute and measure TV and video campaigns

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the video advertising market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Videology with the 2016 North America Frost & Sullivan Award for Customer Value Leadership. Videology has emerged as the leading provider of converged TV and video advertising solutions in North America by enabling marketers to execute and measure campaigns across digital video and TV channels. It offers screen-agnostic video advertising solutions that ensure unmatched reach and guaranteed results to clients. Advertisers and media companies use Videology's software to manage video and TV advertising campaigns that optimize media value and drive marketing objectives. The company's purpose-built and easy-to-use solutions for data-driven video advertising across media channels deliver significant time, cost, and performance benefits to clients.

Importantly, Videology guarantees outcomes through objective-based planning, optimal allocation, and automated optimization of media and data. Owing to the constant increase in the number of data signals from the mobile, online, and physical environments, huge demand will continue to rise for advanced platforms such as Videology. These next-generation solution providers will introduce ways to process all data signals and eliminate data and system silos.

"Videology's ability to ideate, iterate, and innovate with its customers is the key reason for its market success," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Director Vikrant Gandhi. "It continues to enhance the capabilities of its platform, both proactively as well as based on feedback from existing customers, to deliver new features for smart customer engagement."

Videology's focus on product innovation has resulted in the addition of advanced cross-channel audience targeting and measurement capabilities to its long list of features. Additionally, it boasts quality and fraud-free operations, as well as advanced audience targeting for the TV medium. Its innumerable integrations and partnerships with leading data providers, third-party verification providers, and technology partners position it uniquely to address the dynamic converged advertising requirements of brand advertisers.

"Videology understands that successful digital advertising is not just about scale but about generating quantifiable, tangible results in the form of enhanced customer interaction, sales, and brand perception," noted Gandhi. "Despite intense competition, Videology is poised to continue its strong performance in the integrated digital video advertising solutions market, making it richly deserving of the 2016 North America Frost & Sullivan Award for Customer Value Leadership."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers gain from services or products. The award recognizes the company's inordinate focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to superior customer retention and ultimately, customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Videology

Videology (videologygroup.com) is a leading software provider for converged TV and video advertising. By simplifying big data, we empower marketers and media companies to make smarter advertising decisions to fully harness the value of their audience across screens. Our math and science-based technology enables our customers to manage, measure and optimize digital video and TV advertising to achieve the best results in the converging media landscape.

Videology, Inc., is a privately-held, venture-backed company, whose investors include Catalyst Investors, Comcast Ventures, NEA, Pinnacle Ventures, and Valhalla Partners. Videology is headquartered in New York, NY, with key offices in Baltimore, Austin, Toronto, London, Paris, Madrid, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and sales teams across North America.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

