Lightning Rod Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.98% During 2017 to 2021

The analysts forecast global lightning rod market to grow at a CAGR of 7.98% during the period 2017-2021. Analysts have estimated the Americas to dominate the global lightning rod market during the forecast period. The high frequency of lighting in North America is the key contributor to the dominance of this region in lighting rod market.

The global lightning rod market analyst says the first point of lightning strike, is available in various types of tip ends such as blunt, rounded, pointed, and tapered. End-users prefer blunt-end lightning rods due to the fact that blunt-end air terminals have a higher probability of lightning strike reception than other types of lightning rods. Blunt-end lightning rods also accept the strike faster and stronger than sharp-end lightning rods due to the presence of a stronger electric field than a sharper rod of the same height.

According to the lightning rod market report, a cloud-to-ground lightning current always seeks to pass to the ground through a path of least resistance. When it comes to buildings and houses, it finds many routes such as electric lines, water pipes, gas lines, cable and internet lines, and metal window frames that are conductive to lightning. Lightning current can cause severe damages if the building is not equipped with proper lightning protection.

During 2016, the industrial segment dominated the global lightning rod market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share. The industrial segment includes end-users such as manufacturing plants, water and sewage plants, nuclear power plants, and oil and gas. The primary reason for the dominance of this segment is the high vulnerability to lightning damages, due to certain structural features such as extensive electrical wirings, use of flammable gases and liquids, and large areas of operation. Owing to the increasing demand from various industries such as oil and gas, nuclear plants, and manufacturing the industrial segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

