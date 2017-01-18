SoftServe Acquires Coders Center to Advance Enterprise Platform Expertise

AcquisitionExpandsSoftServe'sPresence in Global Retail and Technology Markets with Sitecore GoldImplementationPartner

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan.18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe, a leading digital solutions company, today announced that it has acquired Coders Center, a privately-held enterprise technology firm headquartered in Poland. The transaction closed on January 17; financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition expands SoftServe's digital solutions offerings and consulting services along with software development capabilities. Founded in 2014, Coders Center specializes in enterprise content management systems (ECMS) and e-commerce platforms. A Sitecore gold implementation partner, the company also has established partnerships with Adobe and other industry leaders. This is the second ECMS relationship for SoftServe, which recently announced a new partnership with ADAM Software.

"Coders Center's management has done an exceptional job building a trusted business in digital marketing and commerce for the global enterprise market," said Brian Borack, chief operating officer, SoftServe, "Coders Center brings valuable experience in the implementation of enterprise content management systems, and this acquisition supports SoftServe's strategy to strengthen our platform and cross-vertical industry expertise."

Serving digital marketing agencies, startups, and enterprise organizations, Coders Center has built custom solutions for more than twenty clients in just three years, includingBossard Holding AG, General Electric Healthcare, International Personal Finance, Oriflame Sweden, Saint-Gobain, and NES Global. With the close of the acquisition, Tomasz Gibas, CEO, and Jakub Koba, CTO, Coders Center, will take on leadership roles within SoftServe's digital team and help support the transition for Coders Center employees and customers.

"We are thrilled to join SoftServe, a global leader in software development with a shared passion for building innovative digital solutions," said Gibas. "This acquisition will grant our customers and developers access to additional resources and a global network of more than 4,000 technology professionals, enabling us to offer even greater value to modern enterprises."

