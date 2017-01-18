Global Influenza Vaccines - World Industry Market Outlook 2017-2027

Visiongain Ltd, January 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts for Trivalent Influenza Vaccines (TIV) & Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccines (QIV), Analysis of Pipeline Developments For Fluzone / VaxiGrip, Seqirus, Fluarix / FluLaval, FluMist / Fluenz, FluBlok and Other

The latest report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global influenza vaccines market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $4.97 billion in 2017.

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.

In this brand new 147 page report you find 64 in-depth tables, charts and graphs - all unavailable elsewhere.

The report provides clear detailed insight into the global Influenza market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

Visiongain's new investigation shows revenue predictions at overall world market, submarket, company, product and national level.

That study gives individual analysis for two influenza vaccine submarkets, which are further divided by vaccine technologies:

• Trivalent Influenza Vaccines (TIV)

• Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccines (QIV)

Our new analysis also shows you revenue predictions for the vaccines produced by these five market leaders: and their market share

• Sanofi Pasteur

• GSK

• Seqirus

• AstraZeneca

• Protein Science Corporation.

• Others

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com

From 2017, large pharmaceutical companies and other biopharma specialists can prosper in that market. See how, discovering organisations' potentials.

Our report analyses the vaccines in research and development and assess their prospects once they enter the market. The R&D pipeline discusses:

• Seasonal Influenza vaccines in development

• Universal Influenza vaccines in development

The report includes forecasts and analysis of pipeline developments for the following specific vaccines

• Fluzone / VaxiGrip

• Seqirus

• Fluarix / FluLaval

• FluMist / Fluenz

• FluBlok

• Other

The study shows you prospects for those drug sales in developed and developing regions. There see individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for 11 countries:

• United States

• Japan

• The EU 5 - Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy and Spain.

• Brazil, Russia, India and China.

Who should read this report?

• Anyone within the influenza vaccines value chain.

• Pharmaceutical companies

• Vaccine manufacturers

• Healthcare biotech companies

• Generics and biosimilar producers

• Drug delivery companies and other technology providers

• Contract/clinical research organisations (CROs)

• Pharma contract manufacturers,

• Pharma/healthcare wholesale and distribution companies

• Medical device companies

• Healthcare diagnostics companies

• R&D specialists

• Business development managers

• Marketing managers

• Technologists

• Suppliers

• Investors

• Banks

• Government agencies

• Contractors

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the influenza vaccines market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report todayGlobal Influenza Vaccines - World Industry Market Outlook 2017-2027: Forecasts for Trivalent Influenza Vaccines (TIV) & Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccines (QIV), Analysis of Pipeline Developments For Fluzone / VaxiGrip, Seqirus, Fluarix / FluLaval, FluMist / Fluenz, FluBlok and Other.Avoid missing out by staying informed - get our report now.

To request a report overview of this report please emails Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com or call Tel: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100

Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1769/Global-Influenza-Vaccines-World-Industry-Market-Outlook-2017-2027

Companies and Other Organisations Mentioned in the Report

Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices

Astellas Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation Limited

Binnopharm

bioCSL

BioManguinhos/Oswaldo Cruz Foundation

BiondVax

BiondVax

Bionor

Brazilian Ministry of Health

Butantan Institute

Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

Centre for Disease Control and Prevention

China National Biotech Group

China's National Regulatory Authority

Chinese Food and Drug Administration

CSL

CureVac

Daiichi Sankyo

Dynavax

Flanders Institute

Food and Drug Administration

FORT

Fresenius Pharmaceuticals

Gamma Vaccines

Gavi Alliance

Glaxo Smith Klein

GlaxoWellcome

Global Influenza Programme

Grippol

Health Service Bureau, Japan

Immune Targeting Systems

Indian Association of Paediatrics

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Jenner Institute, University of oxford

Johnson & Johnson

Krka Pharmaceuticals

Medicago

Medicare

MedImmune

Merck

MSD Pharmaceuticals

National Health Service, UK

Novartis

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

Panacea Biotech

Partnership for Influenza Vaccine Introduction

Petrovax

Pfizer

Protein Science Corporation

Sanofi Pasteur

Servizio Sanitario Nationale

Shionogi Pharmaceuticals

Sistema Unico de Saude

SmithKline Beecham

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Terumo Pharmaceuticals

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Japan

The Scripps Research Institute

Ultriks

US Department of Health and Human Services

VaxInnate

WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts

World Health Organization

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com