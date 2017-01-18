HERCULES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- EAG Laboratories, a global scientific services company that provides testing, analytical and characterization services to technology- and life-science-related industries, announced the addition of dermal absorption studies to its suite of GLP-compliant testing services. The company now offers testing outlined in OECD 427 (in vivo studies in rodent models) and OECD 428 (in vitro studies using human and animal skin), which are often performed in parallel to predict dermal absorption in humans (sometimes called "the triple pack" or "parallelogram" approach).

Dermal absorption studies help pharmaceutical manufacturers evaluate skin absorption of topical drug delivery systems and OTC pharmaceutical products. Also known as percutaneous absorption, these analyses provide agrochemical, chemical and cosmetic manufacturers with product risk assessment data following skin exposure.

"Pharmaceutical, consumer products, agrochemical and other chemical industries have a critical need for high-quality scientific partners who understand the regulatory guidelines and can execute complex study designs," said EAG's CEO, Siddhartha Kadia, Ph.D. "These new dermal capabilities strengthen EAG's offering to companies required to assess their products' potential effects on human health and the environment in accordance with OECD Guidelines."

Bill Reifenrath, Ph.D., a leading expert in dermal absorption, has joined EAG Laboratories' Hercules, California location as Senior Scientific Advisor. Having been involved in early research that helped establish test guidelines in the 1990s, Dr. Reifenrath is a pioneer in the development and refinement of dermal absorption techniques used to screen topical pharmaceuticals and evaluate dermal absorption of chemicals for risk assessments. Dr. Reifenrath is an active member of the Society of Toxicology (SOT) and previously served as Councilor and President of SOT's Dermal Toxicology Specialty Section.

EAG Laboratories performs dermal absorption studies with 14C radiolabeled or non-radiolabeled test substances in a variety of formulations including solids, dusts, solutions, suspensions and vapor exposures. The company employs a variety of custom-made diffusion cells that can be used for dermal absorption studies with complex products, including trapping devices for mass balance recovery of volatile chemicals.

For additional information, visit http://www.eag.com/dermal-absorption.

About EAG Laboratories:

EAG Laboratories is a global scientific services company serving clients across a vast array of technology-related industries. Through multidisciplinary expertise in the life, materials and engineering sciences, EAG helps companies innovate and improve products, ensure quality and safety, protect intellectual property, and comply with evolving global regulations. EAG employs 1,200+ employees in seven countries, across 20 laboratories serving more than 4,000 clients worldwide.

EAG Laboratories is a trade name of EAG Inc., majority owned by Odyssey Investment Partners LLC, a leading private equity firm with more than $3.5 billion in capital under management. Odyssey makes majority, control investments primarily in established middle-market industrial manufacturing and business services companies in a variety of industries. Further information regarding Odyssey Investment Partners can be found at www.odysseyinvestment.com.

For additional information, visit www.eag.com.

