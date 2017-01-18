SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- Zetta, a leading provider of high-performance business continuity solutions, has been named a finalist in Storage magazine/SearchStorage.com's 2016 Products of the Year awards. The company's high-performance, cloud-first disaster recovery solution was selected in the Backup and Disaster Recovery Software and Services category.

Storage magazine and SearchStorage.com editors, analysts, consultants and users selected finalists for the 15th annual competition based on innovation, performance, ease of integration, ease of use, functionality and value.

In their review of Zetta, the judges wrote, "Zetta Disaster Recovery 1.0 is geared toward companies who lack a secondary DR site but require failover in less than five minutes. The product also features pre-provisioned virtual VPN and firewall for on-demand access to applications running in the Zetta Cloud, as well as DR testing to validate that systems and applications will be operational during a disaster."

"Zetta is helping enterprises achieve business continuity with our innovative direct-to-cloud approach that provides a cost-effective option for companies that can't afford to invest in secondary sites, but which require rapid failover and throughput rates," said Zetta CEO Mike Grossman. "We are delighted that TechTarget has recognized our enterprise-grade solution that offers near-zero RTOs and deployment-to-failback coverage via a single pane of glass."

Zetta satisfies the workload demands of mid-to-large sized enterprises by providing sufficient resources in the cloud to support their level of workflow, should a disruptive event occur. Its DR architecture is optimized for large data sets and complex IT environments, and supports physical, virtual, Windows and Linux systems and applications. Zetta's extensible and flexible solution ensures employees have what they need to remain productive. To learn more about Zetta's DR solution go here.

To view the complete list of the 2016 Products of the Year finalists, visit: http://searchstorage.techtarget.com/essentialguide/Data-storage-systems-2016-Products-of-the-Year-finalists.

About Zetta

Zetta is an award-winning provider of high-performance cloud-first data protection and disaster recovery solutions that are a worry-free choice for businesses and managed service providers. The Company's direct-to-cloud approach provides businesses a fast and reliable way to protect, access and quickly recover their business-critical data and systems -- both physical and virtual -- without the need for costly extra hardware. For more information, visit www.zetta.com.

Contacts

Erin Jones

Avista PR for Zetta

(704) 664-2170

Email Contact



