ANAHEIM, CA--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTC PINK: LVVV) a performance nutrition product development and marketing company, announced today an addition to its management team to support its future growth. LiveWire CEO, Bill Hodson is pleased to announce the appointment of Cliff Rusin as President and Chief Operations Officer of LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc.

Bill Hodson, CEO of LiveWire commented, "We are committed to our strategic plan that includes adding to our management team to help lead the company. A good pairing of CEO-COO is critical, and Cliff and I have the necessary dynamic."

"Cliff has been a leader in the development of products throughout his career in the sports, entertainment and lifestyle industries. He is a true visionary and we are confident that he will create, organize and lead LiveWire through our next stage of growth and future success," Hodson added.

Mr. Rusin commented, "LiveWire has the potential to be a worldwide lifestyle brand. Introducing new products to an existing customer base, streamlining the sales process and presenting fresh ideas is my first task. I'm impressed with Bill's commitment to the company, and along with his associates across the country, we have a strong base to build the LiveWire product line."

Mr. Rusin will oversee research and development, production, and day-to-day operations. Cliff will use his experience to lead the company's effort to grow the consumer products business and commercialize products in the LiveWire pipeline.

"Under Cliff's leadership, LiveWire will implement approved strategies presented by its newly appointed consultants at EquiNet in order to achieve its clearly articulated business goals," Hodson concluded.

About LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc: LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (LVVV) markets value added nutritional dietary supplements in the form of a soft chew, targeting the amateur and professional athletics community, the health conscience consumer, and participants in today's active lifestyle culture. For more information visit: www.livewireenergy.com.

