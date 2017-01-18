Energy Circle Plc - £250,000 Convertible Loan Agreement

18 January 2017

GB00BD065038

Energy Circle PLC

("EC Plc" or "the Company")

£250,000 Convertible Loan Agreement

Energy Circle Plc, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an 8% convertible loan agreement (the "Convertible Loan") with Energy Circle Management Ltd ("ECM"). The convertible loan will convert into fully paid Ordinary Shares of ECM. The £250,000 convertible loan will be used by ECM to enter into an option agreement with a confidential third party to acquire the development rights of a 5.3MW (elec) advanced conversion technology biomass combined heat and power project in Scotland, which is all held in a SPV. The option agreement fee of £250,000 is non-refundable. The project has Renewable Obligation Certificates ("ROCs") of 1.8 and Renewable Heat Incentives.

Energy Circle Plc already has an option agreement with Energy Circle Developments Ltd ("ECD") to acquire ECM. It will now finalise its due diligence on this biomass project and decide whether to exercise its option and acquire ECM along with the project SPV.

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Energy Circle Plc for the purchase or sale of any securities

nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.

The directors of Energy Circle Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.